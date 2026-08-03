LEGION ROUNDUP

SARTELL POST 277 8 NEW ULM GOLD POST 132 3

The Post 277 out hit the Post 132 six to two, including two triples, one double and five stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Nolan Henker threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Emmitt Hemmesch threw two innings to earn the save. He gave up one hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Post 277 offense was led by Brady Thompson went 3-3 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Mateo Segura was credited for a RBI he had a stolen base and he had a walk and Keaton Landowski went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a walk. Landon Fish went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Miles Simonsen was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Trevor Schlangen went 1-3 with a triple and he scored two runs and Nolan Hemker had a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run.

The Post 132 starting pitcher was Tach Backer, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Forster threw 2 2/3 inning in relief and Collin Fortner threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Post 132 offense was led by Levi Hopp, he went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Eli Anderson went 1-1 and he scored a run. Kyler Albrecht was hit by a pitch, he had two walks and he scored a run and Jake Finstad was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Hunter Larson was hit by a pitch and he had a walk, Zach Hubbard and Evan Blekestay had a walk.

SARTELL POST 277 10 ST. LOUIS PARK POST 282 5

The Post 277 out hit the Post 282 sixteen to ten, including a home run, four doubles and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Landon Fish, he threw seven innings in this ten inning battle. He gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nathan Gjemse threw two innings to earn the win, he recorded one strikeout. Luke Lance threw one inning to earn the save, he gave up one hit.

The Post 277 offense was led by Mateo Segura, he went 3-5 with a home and a double for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. His home run tied the game in the top of the seventh inning. Brady Thompson went 3-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Schneider went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan Hemker went 1-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Keaton Landowski went 2-5 for a RBI and Daylon Holter went 1-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Trevor Schlagen went 1-6 with a double and he scored a run, Miles Simonsen went 1-2 with a walk and Jackson Knott had a walk and he scored a run.

The Post 282 starting pitcher was Martin Hirte, he threw four innings, gave up five hits, two runs and he issued two walks. Isaac Schulman threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Mobley threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run and two walks. G. Haggerty threw one inning, he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Post 282 offense was led by Isaac Schulman went 2-5 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mason Helfmann went 1-3 with a double run for a RBI and M. Harte had walk. G. Haggerty went 3-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. M. Martin and D.Barth both went 2-5 and T. McLaren had a walk and he scored a run.

LEGION ROUNDUP

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 2 PARKERS PRAIRIE POST 219 0

The Chutes out hit the Post 219, eight to one, including a double and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Henry Schloe, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He threw a gem, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Caden Johnson, he went 1-3 for two RBIs and Charlie Dolan went 2-3. Ryan Liebrenz went 2-3 with a double, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jacob Oliver went 1-2 with a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run. Henry Schloe went 1-3 with a stolen base and Nolan Biguaette went 1-3.

The Post 219 starting pitcher was T. Rounds, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Post 219 offense was led by G. Baesl went 1-3, C. Debrilzen had two walks and B. Wagner had a stolen base and a walk.

ST. MICHAEL MIKES POST 567 5 SARTELL POST 277 1

The Post 567 were out hit by Post 277, they did play very good defense. Their starting pitcher was AJ Hanson, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up up six hits and one run. Talan Siens threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 567 offense was led by Tyler Haring, he went 1-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs. Tom Lahr went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Khael Johnson went 1-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Wyatt Lawrence went 1-2 with two walks and he scored a run, Grady Johnson had a stolen base and two walks and Ryan Kurth had a walk and he scored a run.

The Post 277 starting pitcher was Miles Simonsen, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, four runs and nine walks. Davis Ahrens threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Post 277 offense was led by Daylon Holter went 1-3 with a double and Landon Fish went 1-2 with a double and he sored a run. Nolan Hemker went 1-3 with a stolen base and Emmitt Hemmesch went 1-1. Mateo Segura and Keaton Landowski both went 1-3.

WAYZATA WIZARDS POST 118 7 SARTELL POST 277

The Post 118 out hit the Post 277 six to three, including a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher was Alex Karachi, he threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick Krautkremer threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Post 118 offense was led by McCoy Kurtz, he went 2-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Maverick Kahl went 1-3 for two RBIs and Brayden Colvin went 2-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Broc Kamron went 1-4 and Max Humann was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jackson Hendricks had a walk and he scored a run, Grady Hague and Bobby Bennett-Potts both had a walk. Mason Gagnon had two walks and he scored a run and Luke Boutwell scored a run.

The Post 277 starting pitcher was Brady Thompson, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Emmitt Hemmesch threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Post 277 offense was led by Mateo Segura, he went 1-1 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. Nolan Hemker went 1-1 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run. Landon Fish went 1-3, Brady Thompson had a walk and he scored a run and Miles Simonsen had a walk.