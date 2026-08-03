TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3 MONTICELLO POLECATS 3

The Stone Poneys out hit the Polecats six to five, they collected a pair of sacrifice flys and they put up three runs in the bottom of the eighth for the come from behind win. They made some very out standing plays thru out the game, a very tough defense. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was lefty Jalen Vorpahl threw seven solid innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brayden Simones closed it out with two innings of relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Calen O’Connell went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Braeden Dykhuizen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Liam Moreno went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Cayden Behrmann went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brayden Simones went 1-3 with a walk and Brenden Boesen went 1-3 and he scored a run. Shawn Lindsay and Parker Schultz both had a walk.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Mike Revenig, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Anderson threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Cale Holthaus went 1-4 with a first inning home run for a RBI. Caden King went 2-3 and Adam Brenny went 1-4. Cal Ulven went 1-3, Jason Axelberg had a walk and he scored a run and Brock Holthaus had a stolen base and a walk.

OPOLE BEARS 7 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 1

The Bears out hit the Saints twelve to ten, including a sacrifice fly, seven stolen bases and eight that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Tate Lange, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Brodi Huls, he went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run. Masyn Patrick went 2-5 for a RBI, he had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Luke Bieniek went 2-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and one walk. Alex Lange went 2-5 and Maverick Novitzki went 1-4 and he scored a run. Isaiah Folsom and Tate Lange both went 1-3 with a walk and both scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was Nate Psyck, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Chase Lyon threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Aiden Micholski threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Rolando Ramos, he went 2-4 for a RBI and Austin Dickmann went 1-5. Tanner Reis went 2-4 with a double and Tanner Tomasek went 2-3 with a double and one walk. Carter Voss and Jacob Worlie both went 1-4. Logan Harren was hit by a pitch and Zack Cekalla scored a run.

PIERZ LAKERS 5 AVON LAKERS 4

The Lakers out hit the Lakers ten to eight, they did collect two doubles and seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Carter Petron, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw two innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Kolten Happke, he went 2-5 with a double for three RBIs. Ryan Chmielewski was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, he was credited for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Kamden Happke went 2-3 with a double, one walk and he scored a run and Noah Cekalla went 2-3 with a walk. Preston Rocheleau went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Carter Petron had two walks. David Kroger went 2-5 and Chase Becker went 1-4 and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Drew Lieser threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Pichelmann threw 4 1-3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Nolan Dumonceaux, he went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a walk and Elliott Burnett went 1-5 for a RBI. Ryan Janzen went 2-3 with a double, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Travis Cariveau went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run and Kadyn Mork went 2-4 and he scored a run. Caleb Curry went 1-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he had a walk and Jack Theisen was credited for a RBI and Carter Holthaus had a walk.

NLS SPICER TWINS 8 STARBUCK STARS 7

The Twins out hit the Stars ten to seven, including two doubles, seven that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Jett Salonek, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Hoppe threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and three runs. Jordan Ellingson threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit, one run, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Logan Fagerlie threw 1 1/3 inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their Twins offense was led by Sam Etterman went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Rambow went 1-5 for a RBI and Logan Fagerlie was credited for a RBI. Hunter Magnuson went 2-4 with a double, one walk and he scored two runs. Aidan Paulson was hit by a pitch, he had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored two runs. Nolan Johnson went 1-4 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Ellingson went 1-4 with a stolen base, one walk and he scored a run. Braeden Fagerlie went 1-2 with a sacrifice bunt, two walks and he scored a run and Alex Hoppe went 1-3.

The Starbuck Stars starting pitcher was Alex Panitzke, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Colin Richards threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Drew Olsonoski threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. Darion Alexander threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stars offense was led by Jackson Hendrickson went 1-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Dylan Alexander went 2-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Austin Versteeg went 2-3 with a double, two walks and he scored two runs. Jack Majerus went 1-3 and PJ Simon went 1-4. Darion Alexander had a stolen base, three walks and he scored a run and Cam Simon had two walks and he scored a run. Noah Jensen has two walks and a stolen base, Levi Johnson had a walk and a stolen base and Austin Friese had a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 7 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2

The Martins out hit the Express ten to five, including three home runs and seven that collected hits. The Martins starting pitcher was Bryan Schlangen, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Kurt Schlangen threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts and Brady Goebel threw one inning to close it out.

The Martins offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 2-4 with two home runs for three RBIs. Kyle Lieser went 2-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he had a walk. Brady Goebel went 2-4 and Nolan Rueter went 1-4 and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 1-3 and Kurt Schlangen was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Matt Schlangen went 1-1 with a walk and he scored a run and Tate Winter went 1-2.

The starting pitcher for the Express was Ben Johnson, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Clay Faber threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Riley Blanc threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Gordon and Andy Dingman both threw 2/3 of an inning and both recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Scott Marquardt, he went 1-1 with a home run for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Brooks Marquardt went 2-3 with a double and Austin Ruehle had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Matt Friesen went 1-4 with a double and Adam Beyer went 1-4. Tommy Friesen and Noah Gordon both had a walk. Joe Hess was hit by a pitch.

TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 10 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 0

The Billygoats out hit the Steves nine to three, including two home runs, two doubles and seven walks. Their starting pitcher Matt Tautges threw a gem, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three singles and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Billygoats offense was led by Matt Kummet went 1-3 with a home run for four RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Noah Boser went 2-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Thoma went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Travis Kahl went 1-4 for a RBI. Jack Suska went 1-4 for a RBI and Lane Girtz went 2-3 with a double, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Rueckert went 1-2 with a double, he had a stolen base, two walks and he scored a run and Matt Tautges had two walks and he scored two runs.

The Steves starting pitcher was Matt Young, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and three walks. Jack Greenlun threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kellen Graning threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Steves offense was led by Mitch Delfino and Jack Greenlun both went 1-3 and Brody Sabin went 1-2.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 11 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5

The Rockies out hit the Brewers fifteen to nine, including one home run, four doubles. The Rockies starting pitcher was Evan Acheson, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Brinker threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and three walks. Cole Fuchs threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Nistler closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 3-6 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored three runs. David Jonas went 3-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Nistler went 2-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke VanErp went 3-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he had a walk. Jordan Neu went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Dufner had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brady Linn went 2-5 and he scored a run, Thad Lieser was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Cole Fuchs had two walks and he scored three runs.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Reed Pfannenstein, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. JT Harren threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Peters threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and two runs, and Jake Stalboerger threw 1 2/3 innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Easton Peters went 2-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Stalboerger went 2-5 with two doubles and Derrik Orth went 1-2 with a double, he had three walks and he scored two runs. Luke Harren went 1-4 with a stolen base and JT Harren went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Luke Schmidt and Tyler Stang both had a walk.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 5 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 1

The Chuckers out hit the Lakers ten to four, including four that collected hits and very good defense. The Chuckers starting pitcher threw a gem, Josh Kingery threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Brody Straumann went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Carson McCain went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. David Kingery went 2-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Jonas Morrison was credited for a RBI. Jon Broman went 2-5, Jack Peterson went 1-5 and Josh Kingery went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Jack Peterson went 1-5 and Regan Elton had a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Carter Wessel, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Trent Wentlandt threw 3 1/3 innings he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Grant Ludwig threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Isaac Lieser went 1-4 with a home run for a RBI and Noah Olmscheid went 2-4 with two doubles. Leyton Fuchs went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Carter Wessel and Grant Ludwig each had a walk.

PIERZ BREWERS 4 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

The Brewers out hit the Black Sox nine to six, including one home run, one double. The Brewers starting pitcher was Pete Schommer, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up six singles, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Preston Veith went 1-4 with a home run for a RBI and Phil Zynda went 1-4 with a double for a RBI. Mike Nezerka went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Derek Dahman went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Kaden Kruschek went 2-4 and Rylee Rauch went 2-4 and he scored a run. Maverick Badeaux scored a run, Steve Nezerka had a walk and Nate Solinger was hit by a pitch.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Kaden Toutges, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Anthony Kerzmann threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and a walk.

The Black Sox offense was led by Ben Millard, he went 3-3 for a RBI and Iver Papke went 2-4. Jared Laudenbach went 104, Abbi Dobowey had a walk and he scored a run and Mason Toutges had a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 13 MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 7

The Muskies out hit the Lakers thirteen to nine, including two home runs, two doubles, seven walks and a sacrifice bunt. Their starting pitcher was lefty John Schumer; he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits and three strikeouts. Isaac Schroers threw two innings, he issued one walk. Adam Wenker threw two innings to close it out, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Jake Gruebele, he went 2-5 a home run and a double for three RBIs. Levi Lampert went 1-4 with a home run for four RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Jacob Merrill went 1-3 for two RBIs and a walk and Andrew Deters had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. John Schumer went 3-4 and he scored three runs and Mike Paustrud was credited for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Grant Mackenthun went 2-3 with a walk, Adam Wenker went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Brian Schellinger had a sacrifice bunt and a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Logan Orozom, he threw five innings. The Lakers offense was led by Donnie Maverncamp went 1-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Ben Clapp went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Dan Reilley went 2-2 with a double and Jackson Clapp went 1-2 for one RBI and he had a walk. Logan Orozom went 2-4 and Matt Bergstrom went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Luke Fobbe went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Jake Bergstrom was hit by a pitch.