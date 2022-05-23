SCTCC Softball and Baseball Headed to Nationals

ST. CLOUD -- It’s a big week for baseball and softball at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Both the women’s softball and men’s baseball teams are headed to the national competition.

The SCTCC women’s softball team will face Corning, New York this Wednesday at the 2022 NJCAA Division 3 Softball Tournament in Dewitt, New York. For complete information on the tournament, click here.

Over the season, the Cyclones went 38-3, with 50 home runs and a batting average of .403. They’re the seventh seed in the tournament.

Over the weekend, the men’s baseball team punched their ticket to the national tournament. They’ll leave Wednesday for Greenville, Tennessee. The brackets are scheduled to be completed early this week.