The St. Cloud Technical and Community College basketball team picked up a 90-78 win over Minnesota State Community and Technical College Wednesday night. The Cyclones are now 22-1 on the season with the win.

The #3 Cyclones were led by Torez Kinchen's 21 points, while Sartell's Paul Coleman added 12 points in the win.

SCTCC will wrap up the regular season with a game at Riverland Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.