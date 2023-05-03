CSB Track Athlete Fiona Smith Changing The Record Books

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A track and field athlete at the College of Saint Benedict is changing the record books.

Junior Fiona Smith is having herself an unbelievable season breaking not only school records, but conference records as well.

Last month, Smith broke the school and a 40-year MIAC record for the 10,000 meters at the Mount Sac Relays and shattered the school and MIAC record in the 5,000-meters at the Drake Relays Distance Carnival.

Smith says the goal this season was just to improve her times, breaking records were just a bonus.

It's the goal to always keep improving my time, that's my hope. MIAC records aren't really in the picture for me, but it's been fun to have those too.

Smith has been running since the 7th grade, and says it's the ultimate individual sport.

Running is a sport where you can always compete against yourself, I'm always trying to break my own records. That will be the goal for next year as well, just continuing to get faster.

She says she's credits her teammates for their support and for pushing her to be her best.

Smith will look to end the season on a high note with Conference and National meets scheduled for later this month.

In her career, Smith now has 17 school, conference or DIII records along with 20 MIAC Athlete of the Week honors, including seven this year in track and field/cross country.

