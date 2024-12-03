CSB Swimming/Diving Team Set For Big Meet in Rochester

The College of St. Benedict will participate at the Rochester Invite Thursday-Saturday this week. St. Ben's Head Coach Many Wolvert joined me on WJON. She says they've had contributions from so many people this season led by Mary Morris (backstroke and 200 freestyle), Claire Canfield (400 IM) and sprinters Rachel Schlueter, Liz Hansen, and Mikayla Haskamp. Wolvert says the team is rested and recovered for their big meet this week in Rochester.

The St. Ben's swimming and diving team also has a trip planned for Puerto Rico January 4-11. Wolvert says over the past few years they've been traveling to Puerto Rico to get some training in. She says it's been a tradition for their swim team to head south for a portion of the winter. Wolvert says the team will come back from the Puerto Rico trip stronger for the remainder of the season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mandy Wolvert, it is available below.