Crusaders Top Pine City To Reach Section Final

The Cathedral boys basketball team beat Pine City 53-49 Tuesday night in the Section 6AA Sub-Section final. The Crusaders improve to 25-4 overall this season with the win.

Cathedral was led by Michael Schaefer with 16 points, while Mitchell Plombon added 13 points and Jackson Jangula had 11.

Elsewhere, Melrose defeated Sauk Centre 70-55 to advance to the section final. The Crusaders are 0-2 this season against the Dutchmen (29-0).

The game between Melrose and Cathedral Friday night will take place at St. Cloud State University's Halenbeck Hall. The game can be heard on WJON.com (online only).