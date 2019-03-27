Clippers Blow Out Wolves Tuesday

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Timberwolves 122-111 Tuesday night at Target Center. The loss drops Minnesota to 33-41 on the season with eight games left on the schedule.

The Clippers jumped out to a 42-23 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Los Angeles was led by Danilo Gallinari's 25 points, while Minnesota was paced by Karl-Anthony Towns' 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The Timberwolves will host the Golden State Warriors Friday night at Target Center. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.