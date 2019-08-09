Cleveland Takes Round One With Twins

Cleveland beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 Thursday night in the opening game of a four-game series at Target Field. The Twins lead in the AL Central division is now down to a single game.

Kyle Gibson struggled on the mound for the Twins, allowing five runs on five hits and six walks in just 4.1 innings of work, while Cleveland built up a 6-2 lead Minnesota could not recover from.

Five Twins contributed runs batted in in the loss, while Eihre Adrianza and Luis Arraez each had a pair of hits.

The Twins will look to even the series with Cleveland Friday night at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.