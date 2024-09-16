Clearwater Town Ball Fall Update

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS TOWN BALL FALL

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 23 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS O

The River Cats defeated the Anglers, they out hit them twenty-three to no hits.They collected a double and a home run and they were aided by nine walks. The starting pitcher for the River Cats was Cody Thiery, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up no hits, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ty Carper threw two innings to close it out, he gave up no hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by eight players with multi-hit games, Kaden Haselius went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Zeus Schlegel went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Preston Schlegel went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. The Carpers had a great day, Ty Carper went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jake Carper went 2-for-5 for aRBI and he scored a pair of runs and Sam Carper went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 2-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Adam Smith went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and David Novak was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Proshek went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Callan Henkemeyer earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored three runs and Cody Theiry went 1-for-2 for a RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Anglers was Luke Welle, he threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Easton Knealing threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and three walks. Hayden Stark threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and four walks. Shawn threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk. Karter Gruenwald threw 2/3 inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout and Nick Bloom threw 1/3 of an inning. Their offense included Nevin Bloom and Easton Knealing each had a walk and Jordan Schueler was hit by a pitch.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 11 ST. AGUSTA GUSSIES 4

The Central Valley League defeated the Gussies, they out hit them eleven to one. They collected a pair of doubles and they had four players with multiple hits. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers, lefty JT Harren started and threw seven innings. He gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Righty Austin Ruehle threw two innings to close it out, he gave up two walks, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by JT Harren, he went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Young went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base and Rudy Notch went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Stang went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Logan Adams earned two walks, he a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Toni Benson went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and she scored a run, she made some very good plays at first base. Rob Drontle went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Butch Stang earned a walk.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Nevin Bloom, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ethan Lynbloom threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. The Gussies offense was led by Ethan Lynbloom, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Alan Schmitt earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Sean Keaning went 1-for-4 and Nevin Bloom earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Everett Yarkeearned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Ivan Meyer earned a walk.