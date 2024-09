Clearwater River Cats Town Ball Schedule

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Saturday Sept. 21st

10 AM CLEARWATER RIVER CATS vs. CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

12 PM MIDWAY SNURDBIRDS vs. ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES

1 PM ST. AGUSTA GUSSIES vs ALBERVILLE ANGLERS

4 PM ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS vs. MIDWAY SNURDBIRDS

Sunday 22nd

11 AM CLEARWATER RIVER CATS vs. POOL 3

1 PM CLEARWATER RIVER CATS/CENTRAL VALLEY Loser vs. Pool 2

3 PM CLEARWATER RIVER CATS/ CENTRAL VALLEY Winner vs. Pool 1 FOR CHAMPIONSHIP

(Pool) MIDWAY SNURDBIRDS, ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS and ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES