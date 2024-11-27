Central MN Wrestling Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

2024-2025 SEASON PREVIEWS

CORRECTIONS FROM THE PREVIEW LAST WEEK

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS: 6-0 in the Central MN Conference

Coaching Staff:

Mike Jarnot

Steve Lange should be Steve Theis

FOLEY FALCONS

Coaching Staff: C0-Head Coaches; Jake and Justin Bowland

Head Assistant: Elijah Novak

Assistant Coaches: Mark Dirkes, John Dirkes

JR High: Mitch Keehler , Andy Kotsmith

PIERZ PIONEERS (preview paragraph)

The Pioneers will have ten section metal winners back including two state qualifiers, one earned a state medal. They have seven others with a great experience back. Look for the Pioneers to challenge last years overall dual record and to move up and possibly challenge for conference honors. They should make a strong challenge for Section dual honors, if they stay healthy and spread out in their weights. The following should be the Pioneers key leaders: Kyle Stangl, 1st Sec./4th State/AC/37-8, Caleb Kich. 3rd Sec./AC/32-6/Carter Young 2nd Sec./AC/31-12/Link Toops 5th Sec./AC/29-10/Jayden Zajac 4th Sec./AC/23-16 and Brayden Melby 4th Sec/23-20!

ALL SEASON-LONG RESULTS OF DUALS AND TOURNAMENTS COMING

MELROSE INVITE: (5:00/Wed. Nov. 27th)

Albany, Alexandria Area, Armstrong, Bertha-Hewitt, Eden Valley-Watkins, Melrose Area, Milaca, Mille Lacs Raiders, Mora, Ortonville, Osakis, Ottertail Central, Paynesville Area, Sartell, Thief River Falls, Wabasso

GRAND RAPIDS (9:30/Saturday Nov. 30th)

Royalton-Upsala, Ashland, Wis.,BCLB,GNK,Grand Rapids, Milaca, Pine City/Hinckley

HLWW (5:00/Friday Dec. 6th)

Dawson-Boyd, DGF, Goodhue, HLWW, Medford, Paynesville)

DEER RIVER TRI (5:00/Thurs./Dec. 5th

Holdingford, Deer River, Pequot Lakes/Pine River/Backus, WHAN

PAYNESVILLE TRI (5:00/Thurs.Dec. 5th)

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Norwood Young America, Paynesville

STAPLES-MOTLEY TRI (5:00/Dec. 6th)

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa/Staples-Motley/Mille Lacs

GLENCOE/SILVER LAKE (9:30/Sat. Dec. 7th)

B.O.L.D., Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Holdingford, Jackson County Central High School, Le Sueur-Henderson, New Century Academy, New Ulm, Trinity School at River Ridge, Watertown-Mayer, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

COON RAPIDS (9:00/Sat./Dec. 7th)

Centennial, Coon Rapids, Cumberland, Eden Prairie, Hastings, Mahtomedi, Mankato East, Maple Grove, McDonell Central Catholic, Minnetonka, Royalton-Upsala, Quincy, Spectrum, White Bear Lake.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH TRIANGULAR (Dec. 3rd/5:00)

Teams: St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Rocori Spartans

BIG LAKE HORNETS IND: Dec. 6th/4:00)

Teams: Amery, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Minnewaska Area, Pierz, Sartell, Spectrum, St. Cloud Tech

ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTIVLLE KNIGHTS INVIT (Dec. 7/9:00)

Teams: Andover, Annandale Schools, Brainerd, Buffalo, Forest Lake, Kasson-Mantorville, Moorhead, Mora, Orono, Perham, Pine City, River Falls School District, Robbinsdale Cooper, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Sheyenne, St. Cloud Tech, St. Croix Falls, Waconia, Willmar

PIERZ PIONEERS TRI: (DEC. 5TH/5:00)

Teams: Pierz, Eden Valley-Watkins, Proctor

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS TRI: (Dec. 5th/5:00)

Teams: Alexandria, Moorhead, Little Falls

EDINA HORNETS IND: (Dec. 7th/TBA)

Teams:

FOLEY FALCONS TRI: (Dec. 5th/5:00)

Teams: Big Lake, Annandale-Maple Lake, Foley

AITKIN GOBBLERS TRI: (Dec. 6th/5:00)

Teams: Aitkin, BHV/PP, Foley

SPECTRUM STING TRI: (Dec. 5th/5:00)

Teams: Spectrum, Albany, Columbia Heights

ALBANY HUSKIES TRI: (Dec. 3rd/5:00)

Teams: LPGE/BR, Princeton, Albany

BECKER BULLDOGS TRI: (Dec. 6th/5:00)

Teams: St. Francis, Princeton, Becker