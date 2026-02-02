GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING UPDATE

FEBRUARY 2nd

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers went 2-0 at the Paynesville “Bulldogs” Triangular, they defeated Paynesville 35-23 and Canby 47-20. Joel Theis, Wyatt Pilarski, Lane Patrick, Casey Knettel all went 2-0. Masyn Patrick earned his 200th Career Win and Jaxon Bartkowicz earned his 97th Career Fall a School record. The Huskers were defeated by state ranked AA Pierz 34-30. The Huskers went 1-1 at the Pierz triangular, they were defeated by Pierz 34-30 and they defeated Aitkin 56-16. Jole Theis, Wyatt Pilarski, Masyn Patrick, Simon Boeckman, Jaxon Bartkowicz and Mason Lichy all went 2-0. The Huskers were without one of state ranked wrestlers. The Huskers went 1-2 at the Annandale duals, they defeated AN/ML 50-16 and were defeated by state ranked AAA Willmar 36-35 and state ranked AA New Ulm 39-20. Masyn Patrick, Simon Boeckman and Jaxon Bartkowicz all went 3-0 and Joel Theis, Lane Patrick and Wyatt Pilarski all went 2-1.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs went 0-2 at their home triangular, they were defeated by Holdingford 35-23 and Canby 31-30. The Canby dual went down to 285 and a fall with four seconds left decided the dual. The Bulldogs did win seven matches in the dual. The Bulldogs went 1-2 at the Eden Valley-Watkins quadrangular, they defeated Eden Valley-Watkins 60-18 and they were defeated by class A ranked LeSuer-Henderson 37-28 and AA state ranked Pierz 51-8. Tyson Meagher and Jamison Meagher both went 3-0, Adrian Anaya, Nolan Roberg and Brayden Kierstead-Hahn all went 2-1.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs were defeated by Section 4A foe and state ranked LeSeuer-Henderson 56-14.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

No results reported

EDEN VALLEY-WAKTINS EAGLES

The Eagles went 0-3 at their quadrangular, they were defeated by Paynesville 60-18, Pierz 62-6 and LeSeuer-Henderson 63-12. Nick Becker went 3-0.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

No results reported

BECKER BULLDOGS

No results reported

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers were defeated by Brainerd 38-26. The Flyers earned thirteen medals for 204 points to earn the North Branch invitational. Sam Strack (121/23-8) and Ivan Petrich (215/34-1) both earned championships, Ethan Brinkman (107), Ryan Vogt (133), Alex Posterick (145) and Chaz Gwost (189) all earned second place. Dalton Northway (114), Lucas Schleif, Colby Twardowski (172) and Landan Lashinski (285) all earned third place. Caiden Anez (114), Alex Waltman (127) and Noah Lattimer (152) all earned fourth place. The Flyers went 2-0 at the Alexadria triangular, they defeated Alexandria 42-26 and Moorhead 33-30. Ethan Brinkman, Alex Posterick, Noah Cameron, Colby Twardowski and Chaz Gwost all went 2-0.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers defeated section 7AA rivals Princeton 62-0. The Pioneers defeated No. 3A ranked Holdingford 34-30 and Aitkin 67-5. Easton Stangl-McCann, Rylan Gruber, Grady Young, Link Toops, Carter Young, Hunter Przybilla and Jaden Zajac all went 2-0. The Pioneers defeated EVW 62-6, Paynesville 51-8 and LeSeuer-Henderson 32-18. Easton Stangl-McCann, Grady Young, Carter Young, Link Toops, Brayden Melby and Jayden Zajac all went 3-0. Rylan Gruber, Gauge Johnson, Brecken Andres, Brad Tanner and Henry Hoffman all went 2-1. They defeated Brainerd 38-26 a Section 8AAA rival.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons defeated Alexandria 46-18, Sauk Centre/Melrose 63-3 and Albany 63-10 at the Alexandria quadrangular. Joseph Underman, Levi Ruhoff, Wyatt Wall, William Gutormson and Messaih Vizenor all went 3-0. Parker Kipka, Everett Bemboom and Brody Kipka all went 2-1 and Teddy Rasmussen and Walker Harris both went 2-0. The Falcons went 3-0 at the Totino Grace quadrangular, they defeated Totino Grace 50-19, Coon Rapids 48-14 and Elk River 38-25. Levi Ruhoff, Wyatt Wall and Jacob DesMarais all went 3-0 and Easton Fuchs, Parker Kipka, Brody Kipka, William Gutormson, Teddy Rasmussen and Messiah Vizenor all went 2-1.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans earned sixteen medals to earned 283.5 points to win the

Tyler Moening Invitational. Trey Kraemer (107), Mason Moscho (133), Kameron Moscho (139), Zander Bitker (189) all earned championships. Connor Faber (114), Carter Kremer (121), Zac Humbert (145), Sawyer Minnerath (172), Cooper Notch (215) and Isaiah Springs (285) all earned second place place. Keegan Seelan (189) earned third place and Jaxon Linn (107), Mason Moliter (133), Carson Alvarado-Konz (160) all earned fourth place and Augie Gillitzer (114) took fifth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm went 0-3 at the Monticello “Magic” quadrangular, they were defeated by Monticello 51-20, Orono 51-24 and St. Francis 57-18. Bryce Ness and Jack Barz both went 3-0 and Carter Pesta and Carter Barz both went 2-1.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies went 0-3 at their home quadrangular, they were defeated by Alexandria 40-33, Foley 63-10 and Sauk Centre/Melrose 47-27. Braeden Geise and Connor Plumski both went 3-0, Dylan Hoffarth and Maverick Kotschevar both went 2-1 and Colton Carlson went 2-0.

SARTELL SABRES

The Sabres earned eleven medals for 184.5 points to earned third place at the North Branch Invitational. Noah Bartkowicz (107/33-7), Bodyn Molitor (127/24-8) and Michael Hamak (160/30-11) all earned championships. Jayce Gruber (114/37-4), Carter Allen (215) and Payton Allen (285/29-7) all earned second place. Ryan Stewart (133) and Tyler Plumski (152) both earned third place. Cael Linn (139), Barett LeBlanc (145) and Noa Headley (189) all took fifth place.

St. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush went 1-1 at the Sauk Rapids-Rice “Storm” triangular, they defeated Sauk Rapids 44-12 and they were defeated by Conference rival Rocori 62-12. Noah Neuman and Noah Orth both went 2-0. The Crush hosted a quadrangular they went 1-2, they were defeated by Monticello 41-25 and Chaska 39-30 and they defeated Dawson-Boyd 35-34. Noah Neuman, Sutton Kenning and Noah Orth all went 2-0.