Central MN Wrestling Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

Weekly roundup on the results and new ratings for the following, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Holdingford, Paynesville Area, Royalton-Upsala, Kimball Area, Eden Valley-Watkins from the Central MN Conference. St. Cloud Crush, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids and Rocori from the Central Lakes Conference. Little Falls, Pierz, Foley and Albany from the Granite Ridge Conference and Becker from the Mississippi 8 Conference.

CLASS A

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Holdingford Won by Forfeit against Aitkin. In the Quarterfinals they defeated Mill Lacs 38-28. They were defeated in the Championship by Staples-Motley 30-28. Masyn Patrick, Simon Boeckman, Luke Bieniek, Kolton Harren and Jaxon Bartkowicz all went 2-0.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated Benson 43-21 in the Quarterfinals. They were defeated by Canby 43-17 in the Semifinals. Braydon Kierstad-Hahn and Peyton Hemmesch went 2-0.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars were defeated by Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunburg 34-33 in the quarterfinals.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles defeated Kimball 41-24 in the Quarterfinals. In the Semifinals they defeated Central Public Schools 34-30. In the Championship LeSueur-Henderson defeated the Eagles 38-29. CasonDeMarais went 3-0. Brody Sieben, John Weiss, Torii. Berg, Brayden Kramer, Ryder Schmidt, Carter Scheeler, Tryce Ludwig and Nick Becker all went 2-1.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALLS

In the Quarterfinals the Royals defeated WHAN 49-24. In the Semifinals they were defeated by Staples-Motley 54-18. Lane Olson, Brady Yourczek, Jake Leners and Brandon Mugg all went 2-0.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

In the Quarterfinals Eden Valley Watkins defeated the Cubs 41-24

CLASS AA

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Becker Bulldogs are Champions for Section 6AA. In the Quarterfinals they defeated Princeton 50-23. They defeated Rocori 51-14 in the Semifinals. The Bulldogs defeated Annandale-Maple Lake 46-18 in the Championship. The wrestlers going 3-0 are Jacob William, Boston Kuschel, Bennett Kujawa, Landen Kujawa, Brayden Boots, Kaden Nicolas and Owen Angell. Tyler Hall, Jake Rosenow, Rylan Kujawa and Aidan Golley all went 2-1.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

In the Quarterfinals the Flyers defeated Hibbing 58-18. They defeated Rush City/Braham 75-0 in the Semifinals. The Flyers was defeated by Grand Rapids 41-19 for the Championship. Sam Ramsdell went 3-0. Dalton Northway, Hayden Ramsdell, Cassidy Okerman, Beau Robinson and Hunter Ramsdell all went 2-1. Mason Rausch, Sam Strack and Ivan Petrich went 2-0.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers defeated Rock Ridge 57-10 in the Quarterfinals and in the Semifinals they were defeated by Grand Rapids. Going 2-0 were Kyle Stangl, Link Toops, Carter Young, Brayden Melby and Caleb Koch.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans defeated Albany 75-0 in the Quarterfinals. In the Semifinals they defeated Dassel Cokato/Litchfield 43-18. The Spartans were defeated by Becker 51-14 in the Championship match. Carter Kramer went 3-0. Trey Kraemer, Mason Moscho, Easton Rossman, Kameron Moscho, and Sawyer Minnerath all went 2-1. Connor Faber, Cooper Notch and Aaron Baisley went 2-0.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons defeated Albany 53-17 in the Quarterfinals and were defeated by Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted 31-22 in the Semifinals. Jake Drexler and Wyatt Wall both went 2-0.

SAUK RAPIPS-RICE STORM

The Storm were defeated by Big Lake 54-16 in the Quarterfinals.

CLASS AAA

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush was defeated by Moorhead 61-3 in Quarterfinals.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres was defeated by Willmar 59-11 in the Quarterfinals.