Central MN Town Ball Update

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

SATURDAY APRIL 25th

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 6 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4

The River Cats from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Brewers from the Central Valley League, they out hit them nine to four. The starting pitcher for the River Cats was Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The River Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ty Carper went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Collin Skaug went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Harren threw one inning, he gave up four hits and two runs. Derrik Orth threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ethyn Fruth threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. The Brewers offense was led by JT Harren, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Schmidt went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Tyler Stang earned a walk. Jake Stalboerger and Logan Adams both scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVERS CATS 4 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 3

The River Cats defeated the Saints in a little non-league action, the Saints out hit them seven to six. The Rivercats collected three doubles, with a huge walk-off double to seal the win. The starting pitcher for the River Cats was Ty Carper,he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Carper threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit to earn the win. The River Cats offense was led by Kaden Haselius, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Preston Schlegel earned a walk and he scored a run. Zeus Schlegel went 1- for-4 with a huge walk off double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Samson Schlegel earned a walk. Cody Thiery went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a pair of walks and Collin Skaug went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ty Carper went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Saints starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw four innings. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Luke Harren threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Ethan threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Saints offense was led by Jake Ethan, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Tyler Huls went 2-for-4. Austin Dickmann went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Luke Harren was hit by a pitch. Logan Harren went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs, Chase Lyon and Carter Voss both earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 8 AVON LAKERS 5

The Lumberjacks out hit their Victory League Rivals the Lakers nine to six, they put up three runs in the ninth inning. The starting pitcher for the Lumberjacks was Michael Moulzolf, he threw six innings. He gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Hunter Hammers threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts and Alec Foss threw one inning to close it out. The Lumberjacks offense was led by Tony Stay, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Alec Foss went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Keeler earned a walk. Mitch Leugering went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mitch Keeler went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Will Zwicki had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Hoffman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Dan Morad was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. The Lakers starting pitcher was Cole Wellman, he threw three innings. He gave up two hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Joe Dolan threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Philippi threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Reese Gregory threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Henderson threw one inning, he gave up two hits and three runs. The Lakers offense was led by Cole Wellman went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Carter Holthaus earned a walk and he scored a run. Caleb Curry went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Carter Philippi earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Nathan Sand had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Bennett Hylla earned a walk. Joe Dolan went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Elliot Allen went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Reese Gregory had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 WATKINS CLIPPERS 4

The Rockies and the Clippers both collected eleven hits, with the Rockies having two home runs and a double, they put up five runs in the ninth. Their starting pitcher was Jake Brinker, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Rockies offense was led by Tyler Geislinger, he went 1-for-5 with a grand slam four RBIs in the top of the ninth inning. Brady Linn went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Jordan Neu earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Dufner went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. David Jonas went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Weber went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Clippers was Matt Geislinger, he threw five innings, he recorded six strikeouts, gave up no hits and no walks. Carson Geislinger threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Dustin Kramer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits. The Clippers offense was led by Dan Berg, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a double, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Nieman went 2-for-4 and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-1 and he earned a pair of walks. Kevin Kramer, Brandon Ashton and Carson Geislinger all went 1-for-4.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 8 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5

The Express outhit their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers eight to six, including four doubles and they were aided by seven walks. The Express starting pitcher was Matt Dingmann, he threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Craig Meyer threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw two innings, he issued one walk. Tommy Friesen closed it with one inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout. The Express offense was led by Ashton Hanan, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Zach Dingmann went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk. Ben Johnson went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Brian Marquardt went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Zach Schmidt went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Adam Beyer earned two walks and he scored a run. The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw five innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tyler Stang threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits and three runs. Sam Iten threw 1 1/3 innings, he recorded a strikeout. The Brewers offense was led by Jake Stalboerger, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cade Stang went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sam Iten went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Derrick Orth earned two walks and he scored a run. JT Harren went 1-for-4 and he scored run.

REGAL EAGLES 10 GREENWALD CUBS 0

The Eagles defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, they out hit them eleven to two, including three doubles. The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Brandon Wedel, he threw three innings, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Konner Rohloff threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw two innings, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Jordan Beier, he went 2-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Beier went 1- for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Wosmek went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Derek Dengerud was hit by a pitch. Grant Paffrath went 2- for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nate Beier earned a walk and he scored a run. Chi Schneider went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tyler Kemen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. The Cubs starting pitcher was T. Hoffman, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and one walk. G. Schwieters threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and two walks. Z Ettel threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and two walks. The Cubs offense was led by B. Dobmeier, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and I. Rosenberg went 1-for-3. T. Hoffman, Z. Ettel and A. Hopfer all earned a walk.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 4 AITKIN STEAM 1

The Steves defeated their Victory League foes the Steam, he they each collected eight hits. The Steves had a pair of home runs and a double. The Steves starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight singles, one run, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts. The Steves offense was led by Carter Kent, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and Nick Krippner went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-5 with a home run and Logan Siemers went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Joe Tuholskiy went 1-for-4 with a double and TJ Beavens earned two walks. Tony Schmitz went 1-for-4 ,he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Chris Belling went 1-for-4 and Reid Lunser earned a walk. The starting pitcher for the Steam was N. Ehnstrom, he threw nine innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. The Steam offense was led by J. Blanchette, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI. N. Ehnstrom went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and H. Nisssen earned a walk and he scored a run. J. McGuire went 2-for-4, A.Carrie went 1-for-4 and O. Foray went 1-for-1.

OPOLE BEARS 5 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 4

The Bears and the Rebels both collected six hits in this Victory league battle. The starting pitcher for the Bears was I. Folsom, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. T. Lang threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Bears offense was led by Dierks Opatz, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and H. Boeckermann went 1-for-4. A. Lange went 1-for-4 for a RBI and T. Lange went 1- for-5 and he scored a run. D. Hoika earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and D. Lange earned a walk and he scored a run. A. Lange went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and J. Schmitz went 1-for-4. A. Lange went 1-for-4 for a RBI and I. Folsom earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Rebels starting pitcher was Hanson, he threw five innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Flanagan threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts. C. O’Neil threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Kramer threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Rebels offense was led by Heidmann, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Flanagan had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Sather went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Kramer earned a walk. Snolue went 2-for-3, Huerlede went 1-for-3 and Jelacie earned a walk and he scored a run. Fairbanks went 1-for-4, with a walk and he scored two runs and Hanson had a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.