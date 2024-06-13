Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 12th

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

MONTICELLO POLECATS 7 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 1

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the River Cats, they out hit them seven to five. They did collect one double and they were aided by nine walks. They put up three runs in both the fourth and the sixth innings. Their starting pitcher was Dallas Miller, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Brock Woitalla threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Mike Olson, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Bovee went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dustin Wilcox earned a pair of walks and he was credited for a RBI and Braydon Hanson went 2-for-3 and he score a run. Jason Axelberg went 1-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases and Conor Wollenzien earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Sam Dokkebakken earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Caden King earned a walk and he scored a run and Brock Woitalla earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Rivers Cats starting pitcher was Collin Skaug, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Cody Thiery threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Bryan McCallum, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double and he scored a run. Preston Schlelgel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Samson Schlegel went 1-for-4. Jake Carper went 1-for-2 and Jordan Picka was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS vs. SARTELL MUSKIES (RAINED OUT)

BECKER BANDITS vs. SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES (RAINED OUT)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 11 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 1

The Springers defeated their league foe the Anglers, they out hit them twelve to three. They collected three doubles and a home run and they played good defense. The starting pitcher was Paul Dorr, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brain Hansen, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Mason Primus went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Drew VanLoy was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Paul Dorr went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Luke Welle, he threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, eleven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Luke Welle, Gavin Miller and Jordan Schluter all went 1-for-3. Hayden Stark went 1-for-2, Justin Cornell scored a run and Kurtis Lekatz was credited for a RBI.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 12 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Rockies defeated their league foe the Gussies, they out hit them ten to three. They had seven players collect hits and they play very good defense. They were aided by fourteen walks and they had one big inning, they put up six runs in the fifth. Their starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by player/manager David Jonas, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Brady Linn went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Weber went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brady Leverington earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Thad Lieser went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Evan Acheson was credited for a RBI. Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jordan Neu earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cole Fuchs earned four walks, he was credited for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Luke VanErp went 1-for-1, he earned two walks, had three stolen bases, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. David Holbrook went 1-for-1, Blake Holbrook earned a walk and he scored a run and Mike Holbrook was hit by a pitch.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Nevin Bloom, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs and seven walks. Zach Meyer threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, and seven walks. Their offense was led by Marcus Lommel, he went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, Truman Toenjes and Nevin Bloom both went 1-for-2 and James Anderson earned a walk.

RED RIVER LEAGUE

FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 6 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 5

The Hurricanes defeated their league rivals the Mudcats, they out hit them ten to nine. They collected a home run and a pair of doubles, they put up four runs in the first inning. Their starting pitcher Darin Stanislawski threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Peter Guastad threw one inning, to earn the save, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Hurricanes offense was led by Darin Stanislawski, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs.. Austin Stanislawski went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Carter. Thielke went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Peter Gaustad went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. T. Mann went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jon Griffin went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base, Alex Hensch went 1-for-4 and he had a walk and Sean McGuire earned a walk.

The Mudcats starting pitcher was Dylan Erholtz, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Toby Sayles threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Mudcats offense was led by Isaac Howe, he 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Toby Sayles went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Dylan Erholtz went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Tommy Horan had a sacrifice fly and he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner McBain went 1-for-3, Brady Saari went 1-for-1, Kyle Cluff was hit by a pitch, David Dorsey earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs and and Caiden earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored aa run.

EXHIBITION

SARTELL STONE-PONEYS vs. AVON LAKERS (RAINED OUT)

LUXEMBURG BREWERS vs. ST. JOSEPH JOES (RAINED OUT)

LAKE HENRY LAKERS vs. EDEN VALLEY HAWKS (RAINED OUT)

(MONDAY JUNE 10th)

BECKER BANDITS 25 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0

The Bandits defeated their league foe the Anglers, they out hit them seventeen to three. The Bandits collected five doubles and they played very good defense. The starting pitcher was Owen Kolbinger, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Weston Schugs threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave a walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Cameron Fischer threw three innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout. Andrew Kolbinger threw one inning, he gave up a walk.

The Bandits offense was led by Nolan Reiter, he went 3-for-6 for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored four runs. Josh Groskreutz went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he scored three runs and he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Garoskreutz went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Will Thorn went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Kreeden Bloomquist went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Krentz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a trio of runs. Owen Kolbinger went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Keenan Hjermstad went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Ben Dumonceaux earned three walks and he scored a run.Cameron Fischer went 1-for-1 with a double. Matt Louden went 1-for-4, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Bergsten earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs Andrew Kolbinger earned a walk.

The Anglers starting pitcher was John Bond, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, thirteen runs, ten walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jaxon Miller three 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, eleven runs, nine walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Romsendahl threw two innings, gave up two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Caden Kelley threw one inning, he gave three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Anglers offense was led by Kyler Kitzberger, he went 2-for-3, Joey Rothman went 1-for-3, Easton Knealing earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases, Hayden Stark was hit by a pitch and Eli NO. 23 earned a walk.