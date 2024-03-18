Central MN Junior College Baseball Update

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

CENTRAL DIVISION BASEBALL REPORT

ALEXANDRIA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE LEGENDS

ANOKA RASMEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE RAMS

CENTRAL LAKE COMMUNITY COLLEGE BRAINERD RAIDERS

MINNESOTA STATE COLLEGE FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS

RIDGEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WARRIORS

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES

THURSDAY MARCH 14th

Vero Beach, Florida

HAGERSTOWN HAWKS 8 ANOKA-RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 5

The Hawks were out hit by the Golden Rams ten to eleven, they did put up four big runs in the first inning. Their starting pitcher was Ethan Shimmel, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Chase Fischer threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits and one runs.

The Hawks offense was led by Isaac Grove, went 4-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. H. Hank went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and Brayden Connor went 1-for-4, with a walk and he scored a two runs. Ethan Shimmel went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was lefty sophomore Ramon Perez, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Mike McBryar threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Antonio Barachy, he went 4-for-4 with a triple, he scored four runs and he had a stolen base. Rice Whitaker from Omaha, Nebraska went 2-for-4 for a RBI, Gabriel Ottmar from Hopkins High School and Grady Fredrick from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin both were hit by a pitch. Matt Ramsdell from Mesa, Arizona went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Contreras from Osseo High School went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Craig Fierro from Reno, Nevada went credited for a RBI and he earned a walk.

HAGERSTROM CC HAWKS 11 ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 10

The Hawks were actually out hit by the Golden Rams fourteen to seven, but they Hawks were aided by seven walks and some misplays. They put up three runs in the fifth and four more in the seven for the come from behind win. Noah Bowerman, was their starting pitcher, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Petyon Castelbow threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. James Kershmer threw inning, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Drew Lever threw two innings, to close it out. he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks were led on offense by Aidan Grudzinski, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and Logan Simanski went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Norland. Genies went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Brayton Conner was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Gold Rams was Righty freshman Craig Fierro, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty sophomore Brett Sullivan from Champlin Park High School threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs and one walk. Righty sophomore Jacob Conteraz threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two walks.

The Golden Rams offense by Jacob Contreras, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ric Whitaker went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Daniel Pacheco went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Grady Fredrick went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBi and Ryan luster went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ramon Perez went 1-for-5. For a RBI and he scored a run and Antonio Barachy went 1-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Mikey McBryar went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Julian Campos went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

(12:00) Tucson, Arizona

RIVERLAND CC BLUE DEVILS 18 CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 8

Russ Matt Tournament

MORAINE VALLEY CC CYCLONES 10 MN STATE CC FF SPARTANS 7

The Cyclones and the Spartans each collected ten hits, they took advantage of a couple of misplays. The Cyclones put up four runs in the first and five in the sixth inning. The starting pitcher Guzman threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. #13 threw 1/3 of an inning and Ryan O’Shea threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Chris Caraenes, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jayden Armstrong went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dahman Arrago went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Dimitri Spathakis went 1-for-5 for two RBIs.

The Spartans starting pitcher was righty freshman Isaac Hamann, he threw six innings. He gave up ten hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Righty freshman Eli Stevens threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk.

The Spartans offense was led by Eoghan Fischer from Richmond went 4-for-5 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Luke Pulju from Perham High School was credited for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Evan Lunde from Wadena-Deer Creek went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bryce Kruger from Barnesville High School went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Monson from Solon Springs went 2-for-2, he was hit by a pitch twice, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Isaac Hamann from Wadena-Deer Creek went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Carson Bevill from Fargo South High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.Tyson Barthel from Wadena-Deer Creek was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Connor Davis from Wadena-Deer Creek earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

Vero Beach, Florida

ANOKA-RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 8 ROXBURY CC 7

The Golden Rams out hit the Roxbury CC sixteen to eight, including a pair of doubles. They put up three runs in the first and two more in the fifth innings. Righty sophomore Matthew Ramsdell started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty freshman Tanner Flahaven threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Craig Fierro threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by first baseman Jacob Contreras, he went 4-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Righty fielder Gabriel Ottmar went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Third baseman Logan Adamski went 2-for-4 for a RBI and catcher Grady Fredrick went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Left fielder Ramon Perez went 3-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Center fielder Antonio Barachy went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Shortstop Rice Whitaker went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Pitcher Matthew Ramdsdell had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Second baseman Julian Campos went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Roxbury crew starting pitcher was Jameson Martinez, he threw 6 2/3 innings. He gave up sixteen hits, eight runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. They were led on offense by Youaldi Mejia, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jameson Martinez went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Francis Villalona went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. A. Torres went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk.

Russ Matt Tournament

WAUBONSEE CC CHIEFS 13 MN STATE CC FF SPARTANS 2

The Chiefs out hit the Spartans twelve to five, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Ryan Buck started on the mound for the Chiefs, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Camden Pick threw one inning in relief to close it out. The Chiefs offense was led by Jonny Marquez, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for six RBIs. Cannon Young went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Chazz Cook went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Joel Johnson went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Spartans was righty freshman Carter Spengler, he threw five innings. He gave up five hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Carson Bevill threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Peyton Christensen threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter.

The Spartans offense was led by Second baseman Logan Pulju went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Center Fielder Evan Lunde went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. First baseman Dalton Heater went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Catcher Eoghan Fischer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Right Fielder Ben Monson went 1-for-3. DH Isaac Hamann and Leftfielder Dain Schrader both earned a walk.

WILLISTON CC TITONS 14 CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 1

WILLISTON CC TITONS 2 CL CC BRAINERD RAIDERS 1

Friday March 15th

Tucson, Arizona

Game #1

ALEXANDRIA TECH CC LEGENDS 9 CENTURY CC WOOD DUCKS 8

The Legends out hit the Woodducks thirteen to eight, including a pair of doubles and a home run. The starting pitcher for the Legends was righty sophomore Lucas Burgum from Mandan, ND, he threw 5 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Righty sophomore Parker Jendro from Alexandria High School, threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run. Righty sophomore Logan Bullock from Watertown-Mayer High School threw one inning in relief. He gave up two hits, two runs, and one walk.

The Legends offense was led by Maddox Mortensen from Courtland, Mn went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jaden Drill from Courtland, Mn went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Josmer Ortiz Aponte from Albinito, Puerto Rico earned two walks and he scored a run. Levi Lampert from Upsala High School went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Lang from New Ulm High School went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Goebel from Albany High School went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Wood Ducks was righty freshman Brandon Hugo, he threw four innings, gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty freshman Joe Koch from Rogers High School, threw one inning, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout, he was the pitcher of record. Righty freshman Mason McGowan threw two innings, he gave up one hit and four strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks offense was led by Adrian Warken, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs. Cole Bakunin went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Seth Nelson went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Jack Huberty went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Dom Vogel went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Parker Jorgenson had two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Winky Estrada from Litchfield High School earned a walk.

Game #2

CENTURY CC WOOD DUCKS 4 ALEXANDRIA TECH CC LEGENDS 3

The Wood Ducks out hit the Legends eight to five, including three doubles and a home run. The starting pitcher for the Wood Ducks from righty freshman Seth Luther, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty sophomore Cole Bakunin threw one inning in relief to close it out, he issued one walk.

The Wood Ducks offense was led by Seth Tierney, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Adrian Warcken went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Dom Vogel went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs and Seth Nelson had two walks. Caden Besemer from Litchfield High School went 1-for-3 with a double. Winky Estrada from Litchfield High School went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run and Joe Hansen went 1-for-3.

The starting pitcher for the Legends was lefty sophomore Kai Mayfield from Beatrice, Nebraska threw five innings. He gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty sophomore Caden Sand from Albany High School threw one inning, he gave up two hits. Righty freshman Jaden Drill threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by third baseman Chuck Hackett, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Second baseman Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3 with a home run and left fielder Calen O’Connell from Sartell-St. Stephen High School had a stolen base. DH Jaden Drill went 1-for-3 for a RBI. First baseman Brady Goebel went 1-for-3 and catcher Felix Porras went 1-for-3.

(Saturday March 16th)

INDIAN HILLS CC WARRIORS 8 ST. CLOUD TC CYCLONES 7

The Warriors and Cyclones both collected twelve hits, the Warriors had a home run and three doubles. The Warriors but up a pair of runs in the eighth inning to claim the win in this eight innings battle. The Warriors starting pitcher was Jordan Scholl, he threw three innings. he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Aiden Ennius threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Smithbury threw two innings to close it out. He gave up four hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Indian offense was led by JJ Dalton, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Zach Pace went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Cairo Benavides went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Raul Torres went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Miguel Padron went 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk and he scored three runs. Edni Jacquez went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Miquel Salza went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Sayles went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Logan Meyers went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was lefty freshman Hayden Frank from St. Michael-Albertville High School. He threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty sophomore Cole Fuchs from Rocori High School threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area High School gave up one hit.

The Cyclones offense was led by Alejandro Diaz from Sapulpa, Oklahoma, he went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs. Brock Woitalla from Monticello High School went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Kinnick Christensen from State Center, Iowa went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Cayden Hansen from Willmar High School went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer from BBE High School went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Holthaus St. Cloud Apollo High School went 1-for-4 and Jake Ince from Aitkin High School scored a run.

ST. CLOUD TC CYCLONES 16 INDIAN HILLS CC WARRIORS 9

The Cyclones were actually out hit fifteen to twelve, but they did collect a home run, three doubles and a triple. The Cyclones put up eight runs in the third inning and six more in the sixth inning. Righty freshman Terrance Moody started on the mound, he threw three innings. He gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty sophomore Will VanBeck from BBE High School threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Sam Holthaus closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones were led on offense by right fielder, pitcher Sam Holthaus. He went 3-for-5 with a home run and a pair of doubles for four big RBIs. He earned a walk and he scored four runs. Second baseman Cayden Hansen went 3-for-5 with a tripled for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Landon Janzen from Aitkin High School went 1-for-3, for three RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. DH Alejandro Diaz went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and catcher Blaine Fischer earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Max Ries from Beatrice, Nebraska went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Shortstop Brock Woitalla was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Third baseman Kinnick Christensen went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Warriors used six pitchers, the pitcher of record was Andrew Gordeev, he threw 2 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Warriors are now 15-4 after their series with the Cyclones. They were led on offense by AJ Marchetti, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ciro Benavides went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jed Kilpatrick went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Zach Pace went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Fano Cruz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and a walk. JJ Dutton went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Raul Torres went 1-for-5 with a triple and he scored two runs and Dylan Sayles went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

(WORTHINGTON, MN)

SATURDAY/MARCH 23RD

At Minnesota West CT Bluejays (1:00/3:00) vs. St. Cloud TCC Cyclones

SUNDAY MARCH 24TH

At Minnesota West CT Blues Jays (11:00/1:00) vs. St. Cloud TCC Cyclones