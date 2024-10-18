Central MN High School Football Playoff Pairings Set
The High School football regular is done and the playoff start next week. Below is the list of the section playoff seedings and first round matchups.
Section 7-5-A
#1 Elk River
#2 Andover
(Both receive 1st round byes)
#6 Duluth East at #3 Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7:00 Tuesday Oct 22 (Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM)
#5 Cambridge-Isanti at #4 St. Francis
Section 8-5-A
#1 Moorhead
#2 Alexandria
(Both receive 1st round byes)
#6 Tech at #3 Bemidji, 7:00 (Tuesday October 22)
#5 Sartell-St. Stephen at #4 Brainerd, 7:00 (Tuesday October 22)
Section 8-4-A
#1 Becker
#2 Princeton
#3 ROCORI
(All 3 receive 1st round byes)
#5 Little Falls at #4 Detroit Lakes, 7:00 (Tuesday October 22)
Section 5-3-A
#6 Apollo at #3 Foley, 7:00 (Tuesday October 22)
#7 Pine City at #2 Cathedral, 7:00 (Tuesday October 22)
#5 Milaca at #4 Mora, 7:00 (Tuesday October 22)
#8 Spectrum at #1 Annandale, 7:00 (Tuesday October 22)
Section 6-3-A
#1 Albany
#2 Minnewaska
(Both receive first round byes)
#6 Montevideo at #3 New London-Spicer (Tuesday October 22)
#5 Melrose at #4 Sauk Centre, 7:00 (Tuesday October 22)
Section 5-2-A
#1 Kimball
#2 Eden Valley-Watkins
(Both receive 1st round byes)
#6 Paynesville at #3 Holdingford, 7:00 (Tuesday October 22)
#5 Royalton at #4 Kerhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 7:00 (Tuesday October 22)