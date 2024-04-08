Central MN High School Baseball Recap

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

FRIDAY APRIL 5th

BECKER BULLDOGS 9 HUTCHINSON TIGERS 3

The Bulldogs outhit the Tigers fifteen to four, including two doubles and a triple. They had nine players collect hits, including four with two or more hits. Truly a team effort here, starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Kellen Graning. He threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Gerad Hanle threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Josh Groskreutz closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Isaac Daluge, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Kellen Graning went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Josh Groskreutz went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Reid McCalla went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Sawyer Anderson went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Nevala went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gerad Hanle went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Ethan Guck went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ethan Obermoller went 1-for-3 and Isaac Guck had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher was L. Kurth, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. K. Nelson threw one inning, he gave up seven hits and five runs. L. Struck threw one inning, he gave up two hits.

The Tigers offense was led by P. Schumacher, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. B. Larson went 2-for-3 with a double and C. Kurth had a walk and he scored a run. N. Thode was credited for a RBI and E. Croat had a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. C. Nelson had a walk and A. Flores had a stolen base.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 11 FOLEY FALCONS 1

The Flyers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rival the Falcons. They out hit the Falcons ten to one, including a home run and four doubles and they were aided by six walks. Charlie Smieja was the Flyers starting pitcher, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one run and two walks. Carter Oothoudt closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Alex Thoma, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Sam Dehn had a sacrifice bunt. Jacob Dahlberg went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Braxten Santala went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Carter Oothoudt went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Izaak Kalis went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Charlie Smieja was hit by a pitch. Carter Gwost earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Joey Welinski earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Bobby Toure had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Josiah Peterson threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks. Derek Dahmen threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Bryce Gapinski, he went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases. Derek Dahmen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Keegan Frisbie, Brett Leabch and Reed Hermanson all earned a walk.