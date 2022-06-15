Central MN Golfers Hanging in There at State Tournament

The first day of the boys and girls state golf tournament was played yesterday. The Class A tournament is being played at Pebble Creek in Becker, Class AA is at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan and Class AAA is at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.

Luke Ashbrook of Kimball shot a 77 yesterday and is in 8th place individually after the first day of the Class AA boys meet. Zac Krueuzer of Albany is in 25th place after shooting an 81 and Leo Wershay of Cathedral shot a 83 and is in 41st place.

In Class AAA boys Carson Andel of Sartell shot an 82 and is in 61st place.

In Class A boys Dylan Sauer-Sundly of St. Cloud Christian School shot a 90 and is in 49th place.

The final round of the individual and team competition will take place today.