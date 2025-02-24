Central MN Girls Basketball Section Playoffs This Week

Central MN Girls Basketball Section Playoffs This Week

Chloe Reedy (photo courtesy of Brad Baumann)

The girls basketball section playoffs start this week throughout the state of Minnesota.  Here is the breakdown involving Central Minnesota teams.

Section 8-4-A
#9 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #8 Bemidji, 6:00 (Monday Feb 24)
Sauk Rapids-Rice/Bemidji at #1 STMA, 6:00 (Wednesday Feb 26)
#5 Buffalo at #4 Sartell-Stephen, 7:00 (Wednesday Feb 26)
#6 Moorhead at #3 Brainerd, 7:00 (Wednesday Feb 26)
#7 Rogers at #2 Elk River, 7:00 (Wednesday Feb 26)

Section 8-3-A
Quarterfinals (Games Thursday Feb 27)
#7 St. Cloud Crush at #2 Fergus Falls, 7:00
#6 ROCORI at #3 Willmar, 7:00
#5 Detroit Lakes at #4 Little Falls, 7:00
#1 Alexandria - 1st round bye

Section 6-2-A
First Round (Games Thursday Feb 27)
#9 Foley at #8 Holdingford, 7:00
#13 Cathedral at #4 Annandale, 7:00
#12 Osakis at #5 Legacy Christian Academy, 7:00
#15 Mora at #2 Royalton, 7:00
#10 Pine City at #7 Albany, 7:00
#14 Melrose at #3 Milaca, 7:00
#11 Kimball #6 Spectrum, 7:00
#1 Sauk Centre - 1st round bye

Section 5-3-A
#9 Big Lake at #8 Zimmerman, 7:00 (Tuesday Feb 25)
Big Lake/Zimmern at #1 Monticello, 7:00 (Thursday Feb 27)
#5 Princeton at #4 St. Francis, 7:00 (Thursday Feb 27)
#6 Fridley at #3 Becker, 7:00 (Thursday Feb 27)
#7 Coon Rapids at #2 Totino-Grace, 7:00 (Thursday Feb 27)

 

Come Visit Milaca, Minnesota With Us

Filed Under: Girls Basketball Playoffs
Categories: high school sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports