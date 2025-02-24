Central MN Girls Basketball Section Playoffs This Week
The girls basketball section playoffs start this week throughout the state of Minnesota. Here is the breakdown involving Central Minnesota teams.
Section 8-4-A
#9 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #8 Bemidji, 6:00 (Monday Feb 24)
Sauk Rapids-Rice/Bemidji at #1 STMA, 6:00 (Wednesday Feb 26)
#5 Buffalo at #4 Sartell-Stephen, 7:00 (Wednesday Feb 26)
#6 Moorhead at #3 Brainerd, 7:00 (Wednesday Feb 26)
#7 Rogers at #2 Elk River, 7:00 (Wednesday Feb 26)
Section 8-3-A
Quarterfinals (Games Thursday Feb 27)
#7 St. Cloud Crush at #2 Fergus Falls, 7:00
#6 ROCORI at #3 Willmar, 7:00
#5 Detroit Lakes at #4 Little Falls, 7:00
#1 Alexandria - 1st round bye
Section 6-2-A
First Round (Games Thursday Feb 27)
#9 Foley at #8 Holdingford, 7:00
#13 Cathedral at #4 Annandale, 7:00
#12 Osakis at #5 Legacy Christian Academy, 7:00
#15 Mora at #2 Royalton, 7:00
#10 Pine City at #7 Albany, 7:00
#14 Melrose at #3 Milaca, 7:00
#11 Kimball #6 Spectrum, 7:00
#1 Sauk Centre - 1st round bye
Section 5-3-A
#9 Big Lake at #8 Zimmerman, 7:00 (Tuesday Feb 25)
Big Lake/Zimmern at #1 Monticello, 7:00 (Thursday Feb 27)
#5 Princeton at #4 St. Francis, 7:00 (Thursday Feb 27)
#6 Fridley at #3 Becker, 7:00 (Thursday Feb 27)
#7 Coon Rapids at #2 Totino-Grace, 7:00 (Thursday Feb 27)