Central MN Girls Basketball Section Playoffs This Week

The girls basketball section playoffs start this week throughout the state of Minnesota. Here is the breakdown involving Central Minnesota teams.

Section 8-4-A

#9 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #8 Bemidji, 6:00 (Monday Feb 24)

Sauk Rapids-Rice/Bemidji at #1 STMA, 6:00 (Wednesday Feb 26)

#5 Buffalo at #4 Sartell-Stephen, 7:00 (Wednesday Feb 26)

#6 Moorhead at #3 Brainerd, 7:00 (Wednesday Feb 26)

#7 Rogers at #2 Elk River, 7:00 (Wednesday Feb 26)

Section 8-3-A

Quarterfinals (Games Thursday Feb 27)

#7 St. Cloud Crush at #2 Fergus Falls, 7:00

#6 ROCORI at #3 Willmar, 7:00

#5 Detroit Lakes at #4 Little Falls, 7:00

#1 Alexandria - 1st round bye

Section 6-2-A

First Round (Games Thursday Feb 27)

#9 Foley at #8 Holdingford, 7:00

#13 Cathedral at #4 Annandale, 7:00

#12 Osakis at #5 Legacy Christian Academy, 7:00

#15 Mora at #2 Royalton, 7:00

#10 Pine City at #7 Albany, 7:00

#14 Melrose at #3 Milaca, 7:00

#11 Kimball #6 Spectrum, 7:00

#1 Sauk Centre - 1st round bye

Section 5-3-A

#9 Big Lake at #8 Zimmerman, 7:00 (Tuesday Feb 25)

Big Lake/Zimmern at #1 Monticello, 7:00 (Thursday Feb 27)

#5 Princeton at #4 St. Francis, 7:00 (Thursday Feb 27)

#6 Fridley at #3 Becker, 7:00 (Thursday Feb 27)

#7 Coon Rapids at #2 Totino-Grace, 7:00 (Thursday Feb 27)