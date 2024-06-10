Central MN Baseball Playoffs; Foley Captures Section 6-2-A Title

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SECTION TOURNAMENT RESULTS

SECTION 6AA CHAMPIONSHIP

FOLEY FALCONS 10 ALBANY HUSKIES 6

The Falcons defeated their section rivals the Huskies, they out hit them eleven to seven. They collected three doubles and they played very good defense, they put up seven runs in first inning and they didn’t look back. The Falcons eight of nine starters were seniors, including their starting pitcher. Righty Josiah Peterson threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by junior first basmen Reed Hermanson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Senior DH Jayden Enerson went 2-for-3 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Pitcher Josiah Peterson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and senior catcher Alex Jennissen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Senior third baseman Brett Leabch went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Senior right fielder Trey Emmerich went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Senior shortstop Derek Dahmen was hit by a pitch, he had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored a run. Senior left fielder Jace Molitor went 1-for-3 and senior second baseman Bryce Gapinski earned a walk.

The Huskies starting pitcher was senior lefty Landon Vogel, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Junior Elliot Allen threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he issued one walk. Junior righty Owen Sunderman threw two innings, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by junior shortstop Ethan Meyer, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for five RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Junior left fielder Bennett Hylla went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Junior DH Nathan Sand went 1-for-4 and senior catcher Owen Carlson went 1-for-3. Senior first baseman Drew Cramlet went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, junior second baseman Owen Sunderman earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, junior right fielder Zach Birr earned a walk and pinch hitter a junior Nicholas Merdan earned a walk and he scored a run.

STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

No. 4 SEED FOLEY FALCONS

THURSDAY JUNE 13th (DICK PUTZ 5:30)

vs. ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA

WINNER PLAYS

FRIDAY JUNE 14th (DICK PUTZ 1:30)

Against winner of Montevideo/Esko

LOSER PLAYS

FRIDAY JUNE 14th (SARTELL 12:15)

STATE 3AAA

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS No. 5 SEED

Thursday 5:30/Chaska

VS. TOTINO GRACE No. 4 Seed

WINNER PLAYS

Friday June 14th(Chaska 2:30)

Against winner of St. Thomas Academy/ BSM

LOSER PLAYS

FRDIAY JUNE 14 (Chaska 2:30)

STATE 4AAAA

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

Thursday 4:30

Vs. Wayzata

WINNER PLAYS

Friday June 14th 2:30

Against winner of Mounds View/Minnetonka

LOSER PLAYERS

Friday June 14th 11:30