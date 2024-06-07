Central MN High School Baseball Playoff Update

PIERZ PIONEERS 8 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 1

The Pioneers defeated their section rivals the Crusaders, they out hit them ten to eight, they collected four doubles and they played very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run, threw walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by Kaden Kruschel went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reese Young went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Max Barclay went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit twice by a pitch. Bo Woitalla went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Joey Stuckmeyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Brayden Haberman went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Kyle Winscher went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. The Crusaders starting pitcher was John Brew, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Hamak threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and three walks. Cade Simones threw one inning, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. The Crusaders offense was led by Matt Primus, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and John Brew went 2-for-3. Tanner Staller went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Charlie Dolan went 1-for-2. Quentin Bukowitz went 1-for-1, Cade Simones earned a walk and Jacob Oliver scored a run.

ALBANY HUSKIES 10 PIERZ PIONEERS 3

The Huskies defeated their section rivals the Pioneers, they out hit them eleven to ten, including a home run, triple and two doubles and they were aided by six walks. The Huskies played solid defense in support of this pitchers. Elliot Burnett started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and four walks. Elliot Allen threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout. Bennett Hylla threw one inning, he gave up one hit. The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Meyer, went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Bennett Hylla went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Cramlet went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Elliot Barrett went 2-for-3 with a triple. Nathan Sand went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Owen Sunderman earned a pair of walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Birr went 1- for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Landon Vogel had a sacrifice fly and he scored a run, Keenan Dingmann earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Owen Carlson scored a run. The Pioneers starting pitcher was Brayden Haberman, he threw 4 1/3. Innings, he gave up seven hits and six runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Max Barclay threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits and two runs. Chase Becker threw one inning, he gave up a hit and two runs and Joey Stuckmeyer threw 1/3 of an inning. The Pioneers offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Joey Stuckmeyer went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Weston Woitalla went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Kaden Kruschek went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Braydon Haberman earned a walk. Reese Young went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Chase Becker went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Kyle Winscher earned a walk and he scored a run.

SECTION 6AA CHAMPIONSHIP

FOLEY FALCONS. ALBANY HUSKIES (Friday June 7th 11:30ICK PUTZ)

SECTION 8AAA

ROCORI SPARTANS 14 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 4

The Spartans defeated their section rivals the Cardinals; they each collected eleven hits, they collected three doubles and a triple and they were aided by eight walks. They had two big innings, they put up six runs in the first inning and five in the fifth inning. Their starting pitcher was Max Fredin, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Kaden Rausch threw one inning to close it out, he gave up four hits, and two runs. The Spartans offense was led by Zander Folkerts, he went 1-for-2 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Stalboerger went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs and Max Fredin went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Tyler Prom went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jace Griffin had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for two RBIs. Kaden Rausch went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Boos went 1-for-1 with a triple and he earned three walks and he scored a trio of runs. Caleb Maddox went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. The Cardinals starting pitcher was Brady Swendrud, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs and seven walks. L. Raths gave up a walk and two runs and Landon Gess-Norling threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Cardinals offense was led by Jordan Kuhnau, he went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Gavin Klimick went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Boone Branson went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Gage Castle went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Kason Muscha went 1-for-3 with a double and Brady Swendsrud went 1-for-3.

SECTION 8AAA CHAMPIONSHIP

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 7 ROCORI SPARTANS 2

The Flyers defeated their section rivals to punch their ticket to the state tournament. They were out hit six to four, but they were aided by eight walks and they played solid defense. Izaak Kalis started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Joey Welinski closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Joey Welinski, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Alex Thoma went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Carter Gwost went 1-for-1, he earned three walks, he had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs and Charlie Smieja earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Izaak Kalis earned a walk. Garrett Lindberg was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Braxton Santala earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. The Spartans starting pitcher was Max Fredin, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three walks and two runs. Kaden Rausch threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two walks, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. the Spartans offense was led by Tyler Prom he went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. Jacob Stalboerger had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jack Boos went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Zander Folkerts went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Caleb Maddox went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch, Max Fredin went 1-for-3 and Kaden Rausch earned a walk.

SECTION 6A

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS 13 LPGE THUNDER 3

The Jaguars defeated their section rivals the Thunder, they out hit them seven to six, including a big home run and they were aided by nine walks. The Jaguars had three big innings, they put up three runs in both the first and the fourth innings and five in the fifth. Their starting pitcher was Kaden DeRoo, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Jaguars offense was led by Ethan Mueller went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Luke Dingmann went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Kaden ReRoo was credited for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brett DeRoo went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Aiden Mueller earned two walks and he scored a run. Owen Paulson went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Jack Lundberg went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and. Ryan Jensen earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. The Thunder starting pitcher was Carter Holman, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Caden Frericks threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Thunder offense was led by Caden Frericks went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Jose Botello went 2-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Colton Park went 1- for-3 for a RBI and Colten Allen went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs. Carter Holman and Ephrain Swartzentruber both earned a walk.

SECTION 6A CHAMPIONSHIP

PARKERS PRAIRIE PANTHERS 11 BBE JAGUARS 10

The Panthers defeated their section rivals for the section champion, the Jaguars, they out hit them thirteen to twelve. They collected five home runs and a double and they had two big innings, they put up three runs in the second and four in the seventh inning. The starting pitcher for the Panthers was Nolan Steidl, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Holden Truax close it out with two innings in relief, he gave up one walk, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. The Panthers offense was led by Dylan Debilzen, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for four huge RBIs and he earned a walk. Shane Hanson went 3-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. David Revering went 2-for5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Zach Mrnak went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan Steidl went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Holden Truax earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Cohen Niska went 1-for-3 and he was hit twice by a pitch, Charvous Wendt went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Mason Boesl and Joe Johnson both were hit by a pitch. The Jaguars starting pitcher was Luke Dingmann, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Aiden Mueller threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kaden DeRoo threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one walk and one run. The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingmann, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Mueller went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run and Aiden Mueller went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Kade DeRoo went 4-for-4 and he scored a run and Brett DeRoo scored a pair of runs. Owen Paulson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, Jack Lundberg went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of run and Ryan Jensen went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks.

SECTION 8AAAA CHAMPIONSHIP

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 9 MOORHEAD SPUDS 1

The Crush defeated their section rivals the Spuds to punch their ticket to the state tournament. They out hit them twelve to five and they played solid defense. They put up three runs in the fourth and four runs in the sixth innings. Their starting pitcher Kayden Mork threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five singles, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Crush offense was led by Parker Schultz, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Colten Palmer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ben Schmitt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jackson Sheetz went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Max Kiffmeyer went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Joe Hess went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Drew Lieser went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Spuds starting pitcher was D. Kunza, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. E. Grace threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded a strikeout. I Marqunat threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. The Spuds offense was led by C. Heinsch, he went 2-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. C. Huertari went 1-for-2 for a RBI, T. Reich went 1-for-2, J. Siemers went 1-for-1 and C. Heimisch had a stolen base.