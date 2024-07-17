Central MN American Legion Baseball Update

AREA LEGION BASEBALL ROUND UP

EDEN VALLEY POST 381 5 HOLDINGFORD POST 211 3

The Eden Valley Post 381 defeated Holdingford Post 211, they out hit them ten to nine. They collected a pair of doubles and they played solid defense. Lane Harffstarted on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Carson Schmalz threw three innings, he gave up four hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Carson Schmalz went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Coltan Harff went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Riley Geislinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Eli Hernandez went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks had a stolen base and he scored a run. Max Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 1-for-4, Lee Dziengel went 1-for-3 and Myles Haag earned a walk.

The Holdingford Post 211 starting pitcher was Dominick Hoikka, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. David Heinen threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Masyn Patrick, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Jaxon Bartkowicz went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Connor Breth had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Luke Bieniek went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double and he scored a run. Brodi Huls went 2-for-3, Dierks Opatz went 1-for-4 and Jacob Woilie went 1-for-1.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 12 PIERZ POST 341 10

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 defeated Pierz Post 341, they out hit them eleven to seven. They collected a home run, a triple and a double, their starting pitcher was Kade Gibbons, he threw 1 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, six runs and one walk. Logan Bauer threw 4 2/3 innings, to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nolan Hemker closed it out with one inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Carter Reiderman, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Rothstein went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ethan Mader was credited for a RBI. Vince Murn went 1-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored three runs and Hunter Diskerud had a stolen base. Shea Koster went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run and Dakota Banks was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Logan Bauer went 3-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs.

The Pierz Post 341 starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Joey Stuckmeyer threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Link Toops threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Joey Stuckmeyer, he went 1-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Nate Solinger went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks, scored a run and he had a stolen base. Max Barclay went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Link Toops went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Reese Young was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Sawyer Lochner went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 2 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 1

The St. Cloud Chutes Post 76 defeated the Little Falls Post 46, they out hit them six to four, with some very good defensive play. John Brew started on the mound,he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Quentin Dukowitz, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jacob Oliver was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. John Brew went 2-for-3 and Mason Layne earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Caden Johnson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Tanner Staller and Henry Schloe both went 1-for-3 and both scored a run.

The Little Falls Post 46 starting pitcher was No. 45, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI, he earned a walk and had a pair of stolen bases. Alex Thoma went 1-for-2 with a double, and Tarique Toure earned a walk and he had a stolen base and No. 15 went 1-for-3.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 17 COLD SPRING POST 455 7

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 defeated the Cold Spring Post 455, they out hit them fourteen to seven. They collected three doubles and nine players that collected hits. Ethan Swanson started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Mason Fincher threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits.

Their offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Ethan Mader went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Shea Koster went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kade Gibbons went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Riedeman went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Hunter Diskerud had a stolen base. Vince Murn went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brody Sabin went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Logan Bauer went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Noah Hemker went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The Cold Spring Post 455 starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, twelve runs and four walks. Jace Griffin threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits and five runs.

Their offense was led by Max Fredin, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Luke VanErp went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Weber went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Noah Olmscheid was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler Prom earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs, Jared Laudenbach went 1-for-3, Jace Griffin earned a walk and Hunter Fuchs was hit by a pitch.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 9 PIERZ POST 341 2

The Chutes Post 76 defeated the Pierz Post 341, they out hit them ten to three. They collected a pair of doubles, two sacrifice flys and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Cade Simones, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Hamekthrew two innings, he gave up one hit and one walk and Jack Nelland threw one inning.

Their offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 2-for-2 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Jack Hamak earned a walk, he had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Primus had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Henry Schloe went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Cade Simones earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored two runs. John Brew went 1-for-4 for a RBI and and Caden Johnson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Oliver went 3-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Drew Anderson went 1-for-1 and Nolan Bibautte earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Pierz Post 341 starting pitcher was Kaden Kruschek, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, six runs and five walks. Max Barclay threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Nate Solinger, he went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and Chase Becker went 1-for-4. Kaden Kruschel had a stolen base and he scored a run and Max Barclay was hit by a pitch. Bo Woitalla was credited for a RBI, Weston Woitalla earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tyler Fischer earned a walkand he scored a run and Elliot Tomala earned a walk.