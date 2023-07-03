Sartell 14AAA Baseball Update

FOURTEEN UNDER AAA BASEBALL

SARTELL 14AAA 15 ARMSTRONG COOPER 14AAA 5

(Friday June 30th)

The Sartell 14AAA crew defeated the Armstrong Cooper team, backed by nine hits and they were aided by nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Parker Smith, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Trevor Schlangen threw one inning in relief, he gave up one run and two walks.

Their offense was led by Trevor Schlangen, he went1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Will Perius went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Karson Ritter earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jonah Ambrosier went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Miles Simonsen went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Preston Deragisch went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Sam VanSlooten went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jackson Knott earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Davis Arens earned a walk and he scored two runs, Spencer Brinkerhoff had a stolen base and he scored a run and Parker Smith earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Armstrong crew starting pitcher was E. Fehrenkemp threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. E. Day threw 1/3 inning, he gave up six runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. N. Leer threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Armstrong offense was led by E. Fehrenkemp, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and K. Mehta went 2-for-3. M. Schafer went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. N. Weser went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and N. Leer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. E. Day earned a walk and he scored a run, W. Glad earned a walk and M. Grant scored a run.