Central MN Prep Wrestlers Well-Represented In State Rankings
Several high school wrestlers from around Central Minnesota can fin themselves in the latest state rankings. Here is a look at who made this round of early-season rankings, courtesy of Roger Mischke.
AREA RANKED WRESTLERS
CLASS A TEAMS
HOLDINGFORD HUSKIES
No. 3A
Joel Theis (114) 2nd
Wyatt Pilarski (139) 2nd
Masyn Patrick (160) 2nd
Simon Boeckman (172) 3rd
Jaxon Bartkowicz (215) 1st
Kolton Harren (189) 7th
PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS
No. 10A
Tyson Meagher (114) 4th
Jamison Meagher (127) 2nd
Roman Roberg (133) 5th
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES
Nick Becker (285) 2nd
KIMBALL CUBS
MarkSchiefelbein (160) 4th
BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS
Lean and Mean
Noah Jensen (121) 2nd
ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS
Jake Leners (189) 4th
CLASS AA TEAMS
BECKER BULLDOGS
No. 6AA
Levi Thompson (152) 9th
Boston Kuschel (133) 5th
Bennett Kujawa (145) 3rd
Harper Hamacher (107) 8th
PIERZ PIONEERS
No. 8AA
Rylan Gruber (114) 8th
Grady Young (145) 5th
Brayden Melby (160) 10th
Jayden Zajac (189) 5th
LITTLE FALLS FLYERS
Lean And Mean
Noah Cameron (152) 4th
Kobi Cameron (160) 4th
Ivan Petrich (215) 1st
ROCORI SPARTANS
Lean And Mean
Trey Kramer (107) 3rd
FOLEY FALCONS
Lean And Mean
Wyatt Wall (145) 7th
William Gutormson (189) 6th
ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE LIGHTING
Cassen Brumm (133) 9th
Adam Klatt (189) 1st
ALBANY HUSKIES
Connor Plumski (189) 1st
CLASS AAA TEAMS
ST CLOUD CRUSH
Sutton Kenning (189) 2nd
Jack Hamak (133) 7th