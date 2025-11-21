Several high school wrestlers from around Central Minnesota can fin themselves in the latest state rankings. Here is a look at who made this round of early-season rankings, courtesy of Roger Mischke.

AREA RANKED WRESTLERS

CLASS A TEAMS

HOLDINGFORD HUSKIES

No. 3A

Joel Theis (114) 2nd

Wyatt Pilarski (139) 2nd

Masyn Patrick (160) 2nd

Simon Boeckman (172) 3rd

Jaxon Bartkowicz (215) 1st

Kolton Harren (189) 7th

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

No. 10A

Tyson Meagher (114) 4th

Jamison Meagher (127) 2nd

Roman Roberg (133) 5th

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Nick Becker (285) 2nd

KIMBALL CUBS

MarkSchiefelbein (160) 4th

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

Lean and Mean

Noah Jensen (121) 2nd

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

Jake Leners (189) 4th

CLASS AA TEAMS

BECKER BULLDOGS

No. 6AA

Levi Thompson (152) 9th

Boston Kuschel (133) 5th

Bennett Kujawa (145) 3rd

Harper Hamacher (107) 8th

PIERZ PIONEERS

No. 8AA

Rylan Gruber (114) 8th

Grady Young (145) 5th

Brayden Melby (160) 10th

Jayden Zajac (189) 5th

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

Lean And Mean

Noah Cameron (152) 4th

Kobi Cameron (160) 4th

Ivan Petrich (215) 1st

ROCORI SPARTANS

Lean And Mean

Trey Kramer (107) 3rd

FOLEY FALCONS

Lean And Mean

Wyatt Wall (145) 7th

William Gutormson (189) 6th

ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE LIGHTING

Cassen Brumm (133) 9th

Adam Klatt (189) 1st

ALBANY HUSKIES

Connor Plumski (189) 1st

CLASS AAA TEAMS

ST CLOUD CRUSH

Sutton Kenning (189) 2nd

Jack Hamak (133) 7th