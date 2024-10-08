Central Minnesota Well Represented in State Volleyball Rankings
The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association state poll for this week includes numerous Central Minnesota schools. Albany is ranked #2 in Class AA. The Huskies are 23-2.
Class A
1. Mayer Lutheran
2. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
3. New Life Academy
4. Mabel-Canton
5. Minneota
6. Canby
7. MACCRAY
8. West Central
9. Kittson County Central
10.Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
Also Receiving Votes: Alden-Conger
Class AA
1. Belle Plaine
2. Albany
3. Chatfield
4. Caledonia
5. Hawley
6. Concordia Academy
7. Sauk Centre
8. Southwest Christian
9. Annandale
10.Redwood Valley
Also Receiving Votes: Legacy Christian, Pequot Lakes, St. Croix Lutheran
Class AAA
1. Delano
2. Marshall
3. Northfield
4. Willmar
5. Alexandria
6. North Branch
7. Byron
8. Mahtomedi
9. Holy Angels
10.Rocori
Also Receiving Votes: Benilde-St. Margaret's, Stewartville, Monticello, Princeton
Class AAAA
1. Champlin Park
2. Lakeville South
3. Lakeville North
4. Eagan
5. Rogers
6. East Ridge
7. Prior Lake
8. Wayzata
9. Waconia
10.Chaska
Also Receiving Votes: Chanhassen, Roseville, St. Michael-Albertville, Park Cottage Grove