Central Minnesota Well Represented in State Volleyball Rankings

The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association state poll for this week includes numerous Central Minnesota schools. Albany is ranked #2 in Class AA. The Huskies are 23-2.

Class A

1. Mayer Lutheran

2. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

3. New Life Academy

4. Mabel-Canton

5. Minneota

6. Canby

7. MACCRAY

8. West Central

9. Kittson County Central

10.Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Also Receiving Votes: Alden-Conger

Class AA

1. Belle Plaine

2. Albany

3. Chatfield

4. Caledonia

5. Hawley

6. Concordia Academy

7. Sauk Centre

8. Southwest Christian

9. Annandale

10.Redwood Valley

Also Receiving Votes: Legacy Christian, Pequot Lakes, St. Croix Lutheran

Class AAA

1. Delano

2. Marshall

3. Northfield

4. Willmar

5. Alexandria

6. North Branch

7. Byron

8. Mahtomedi

9. Holy Angels

10.Rocori

Also Receiving Votes: Benilde-St. Margaret's, Stewartville, Monticello, Princeton

Class AAAA

1. Champlin Park

2. Lakeville South

3. Lakeville North

4. Eagan

5. Rogers

6. East Ridge

7. Prior Lake

8. Wayzata

9. Waconia

10.Chaska

Also Receiving Votes: Chanhassen, Roseville, St. Michael-Albertville, Park Cottage Grove