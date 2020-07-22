Central Minnesota U18 Baseball Report

While the high school and American Legion baseball seasons were canceled due to the pandemic, some local players are getting work in during the summer. Roger Mischke has all the details.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA U18 BASEBALL UPDATE

SARTELL SABRES 5 SAUK PAPIDS STORM 4 (8 Innings)

The Sabres defeated their cross town rivals the Storm, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and a triple. They put up three runs in the third inning to give their pitchers good support. The Sabres starting pitcher Chase Heying threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, issued four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Colby Mathiason threw 1 2/3 in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Greer threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced. Jack Greenlun threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Sabres were led on offense by Dylan Gerdes, he went 2 for 5 with a triple for two RBI’s and he had a pair of stolen bases. Jack Greenlun went 3 for 3, he had a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Ambrosier went 1 for 3 with a late inning double for two big RBI’s and Jarron Walther went 2 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored at run. Tyler Gentile went 1 for 3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch, Joe Folsom went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Nick Greer had a pair of stolen bases and Coby Mathiason scored a run.

The Storm’s starting pitcher Alex Harren threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brandon Bokelman threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Storm’s offense was led by Brady Pesta, he went 2 for 5 with a double for a RBI and Landon Lunser went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Conner Hemker went 1 for 4, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Derek Durant went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Jensen earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Krepp was credited with a RBI and Nik Neeser earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brandon Bokelman earned a walk and he scored a run and Caleb Neeser earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CHUTES 3 FOLEY FALCONS 0

The Chutes defeated the Falcons, backed by six timely hits and a very good pitching performance by Andrew Weisser. He threw a complete game, he gave up just two hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded four strikeouts.\

The Chutes offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 3 for 3, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Blake Brown went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Andrew Rott was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Josh Revier went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Caleb Lentz went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Andrew Weisser had a stolen base.

The Falcons starting pitcher Ryan Chmielewski threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, issued three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mitchel Foss threw the final inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Mitchel Foss, he went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Chuck Hacet went 1 for 2 and Carter Teff earned a walk. Ryan Chmielewski, Vince Jurek and Tristan Rudolph all were hit by a pitch.

APOLLO/TECH vs. COLD SPRING SPARTANS

(No Score Reported)

SCHEDULE THURSDAY JULY 23

Sartell Sabres @ Cold Spring Spartans

Foley Falcons @ Sauk Rapids Storm

Cathedral Chutes @ Apollo/Tech

HOST SITES:

Sauk Rapids @ Bob Cross (Game Times 7:00)

Cold Spring @ Springer Park (Game Times 7:00)

Sartell @ Orthopedic Sports (Game Times 8:00)

Foley @ Foley High School (Game Times 5:30)

St. Cloud @ Tech/Apollo HS (Game Times 5:00)

Cathedral @ Whitney C2/Clear Lake (Game Times 6:00)