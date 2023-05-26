Central Minnesota Town Ball Update

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 8 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2 (Wednesday May 24th) The Stone Poneys defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits and some good defensive plays. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was lefty Jalen Vorpahl, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Stone Poneys offense was led by Josh Schaefer, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Blake Haus went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Teddy Flemming went 1-for-5 for a RBI and player/manager Jeff Amann went 2-for-4. Steven Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell went 1- for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Will Kranz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. John Fish went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Kalen Lewis earned a walk. The Lakers starting pitcher was Jordan Golombiecki, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs and two runs. Ryan Skyzmanski threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Leintz, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Stephen Ellingson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Ben Kullberg earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Matt Korte and Jake Samuelson both went 1-for-4 and Calvin Schmitz scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 13 MONTICELLO POLECATS 2 (Wednesday May 24th) The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Polecats, backed by twelve hits, including five doubles. The River Cats put up five big runs in the fifth inning to give their pitchers great support. Jake Carper started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Collin Skaug threw 1 2/3 innings, he issued a pair of walks and Cody Thiery threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. The River Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Callen Henkemeyer went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Preston Schlegel went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Al Smith went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ty Carper went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. The Polecats starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Polecats offense was led by Caden King, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cole Bovee went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner Eckhart went 1-for-4 and Tyler Haselton earned two walks and he scored a run. Micheal Olson, Michael Revenig, Braydon Hanson and Keenan Macek all earned one walk.

BECKER BANDITS 12 ALBERTVILLE ANLGERS 1 (Wednesday May 24th) The Bandits defeated their league rivals the Anglers, backed by eleven hits, including four doubles, they were aided by eight walks. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Matt Moe started on the mound for the Bandits, he threw seven innings to earn the win. he gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Dalton Fouquette threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Groskreutz threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. The Bandits offense was led by Mitch Louden, he went 2-for-6 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Krenz went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Ben Dumonceaux went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and Gavin Swanson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Weston Schug went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Wyatt Flint went 1-for-4. Kreeden Blomquist earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs, Will Thorn earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Andrew Kolbinger earned a walk and he scored a run. The Anglers starting pitcher was Nick Dinkel, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Dornsbach threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, four runs and four walks. The Anglers offense was led by Carter Dornsbach, he went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jacob Dinkel went 2-for-4. Joel Cornell was credited for a RBI and Reese Johnson went 1-for-4. Zach Rick went 1-for-3 and Easton Knealing earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

EXHIBITION GAMES: ST. JOSEPH JOES 5 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 4 (Wednesday May 24th) The Joes from the Sauk Valley League defeated thePirates from the County Line League, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles. The Joes put up two runs in the third and three in the seventh. This gave them a walk off win, with a big base hit by Brandon Bisset. The starting pitcher for the Joes was Charle Atkinson, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Joey Atkinson threw one inning in relief, to close it out, he gave up one hit, two runs and he issued three walks. The Joes offense was led by Brandon Bissett, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Ben Alvord went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI. Brandon Bloch went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Hunter Blommer went 1-for3- for a RBI. Noah Bissett went 2-for-4 with a double and Luke Theisen went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Andrew Rott went 1-for-1 with a stolen base, John Huebsch had a stolen base and Joey Atkinson had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. The Pirates starting pitcher was Bennett Evans, he threw two innings, he gave two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Sam Oehrlein threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Pirates offense was led by Bennett Evans went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Garrett Leusink went 1-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Tanner Stanley went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Sam Oehrlein went 2- for-3 and he scored a run, Drew Tangen went 1-for-4 and Blake Vagle had a pair of stolen bases.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 10 ST. WENDELL SAINTS 9 (Wednesday May 24th) The Cyclones of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Saints of the Victory League in exhibition action, backed by five hits, a eight runs first inning and they were aided by fourteen walks. The Cyclones starting pitcher was Noah Jensen, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, thee walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw one inning in relief, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dom Mathies threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by Terrance Moody, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Henker was hit by a pitch twice, he earned a walk and he was given credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Krepp went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Owen Arndt went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Bokelman earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Dane Dingmann earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Lunser earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Justin Houge earned two walks and he scored a run and Noah Jensen earned a walk. The Saints starting pitcher was Cody Skwira, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, eight runs and six walks. Jack Opatz threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Logan Harren threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Jake Ethan went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rolando Ramos went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs.. Jordan Gombos went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Logan Harren earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Douvier, earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Opatz earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brandon Dickman was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk, Cody Skwira was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Tyler Huls earned a walk and he scored a run.