Central Minnesota Swimmers and Divers Headed to State Tournament

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Swimmers from central Minnesota will be heading to the state tournament this week. The MSHSL Girl’s Swim and Dive section tournaments were held Friday and Saturday.

In Section 5A, Monticello finished in first place with a total team score of 484.5 points. St. Cloud Tech came in second with 334 points, and Sauk Rapids-Rice took third with 275 points.

In Section 6A, Melrose earned the top spot with 406 points, followed by Alexandria with 353, and Rocori with 345. The top two finishers in each swimming event, and top four in each diving event will compete in the Class A Tournament at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center starting on Wednesday.

Among those headed to state are Katelyn Siers, Aliina Gustin, Kierstyn Nelson, Sydney Gustin, and Maggie Cole from Tech and Laney Schneider, Chelsea Willenbring, Ariana Outhwaite, Megan Willenbring, Cece Woods, and Katelyn Motter from Rocori.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.