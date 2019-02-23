Central Minnesota Gymnasts Shine in Team Competition

MINNEAPOLIS -- Athletes from Sartell-St. Stephen and St. Cloud Tech are competing in this weekend’s State Gymnastics tournament at the University of Minnesota.

The tournament kicked off on Friday with the Team Competition.

In Class A, Sartell-St. Stephen finished second overall behind Detroit Lakes and ahead of Mahtomedi. Their overall score was 148.225. Their best event of the day was vault, where they earned 38.025 points.

In Class AA, Tech finished in seventh place. The top three spots went to Lakeville North, Stillwater, and Owatonna. Tech had an overall score of 142.725 and their best event was balance beam where they scored 36.725.

The competition continues on Saturday with the Individual and All-Around Championships.