The high school football section playoffs got underway in blustery conditions Tuesday night. Here is a look at the scores for teams throughout Central Minnesota.

SECTION 5AA

Cathedral 63, ACGC 0

Cathedral jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 63-0 win over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Tuesday night at St. John's University.

Eight different players scored touchdowns for the Crusaders in the win. Camden Kroll carried the ball 16 times for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Cathedral, while Henry Schloe finished 5-5 passing for 121 yards and five touchdown passes.

Cathedral (6-3) will play at #3 seed Redwood Valley, who beat KMS 53-16, on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Section 5AA, #4 Kimball beat #5 Paynesville 14-0 to earn the right to play at #1 seed Eden Valley-Watkins on Saturday.

SECTION 6AA

#2 Holdingford 61, #7 Menahga 8

#3 Staples-Motley 64, #6 Wadena-Deer Creek 12

#4 Osakis 30, #5 Royalton 8

#1 Pillager - BYE

SECTION 6AAA

#3 Melrose 64, #6 Apollo 20

#2 Litchfield 63, #7 Montevideo 0

#4 New London-Spicer 9, #5 Sauk Centre 0

#1 Albany- BYE

SECTION 8AAAA

#5 Detroit Lakes 34, #4 Tech 0

#3 Princeton 36, #6 Little Falls 0

#1 Fergus Falls, #2 Becker - BYE

SECTION 8AAAAA

#5 Sauk Rapids-Rice upset #4 Brainerd on the road Tuesday night. The Storm led 31-16 at halftime before holding on for the win in the second half.

Storm running back Carter Riedeman ran 16 times for 95 yards and found the end zone three times, while quarterback Spencer Ackerman threw for 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Sauk Rapids-Rice will play at #1 seed Alexandria on Saturday night.

Elsewhere in 8AAAAA, #3 Sartell will play at #2 Bemidji on Saturday.