Cathedral Wins Tuesday

Saint Cloud -- Cathedral scores 4 unanswered goals against Holy Family to make it a final score of 5-2.

After two periods we had a tie hockey game at 2-2 a piece.

The scoring didn't take long in the third period because after just 56 seconds Saint Cloud Cathedral's Nate Warner scored the go a head goal to make it 3-2 over Holy Family.

Late in the 3rd period Cathedral would add on to their lead thanks to Warner, the score would be 4-2.With just around a minute left Cathedral's Blake Perbix would add with a goal of his own to make it a final score of 5-2.

With the loss Holy Family moves to 12-12 overall on the season and with the win Saint Cloud Cathedral moves to 20-2 on the season.

The player of the game was Saint Cloud Cathedral's Blake Perbix, he finished the game 1 goal and 3 assists.