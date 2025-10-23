Central Minnesota Prep Volleyball Scores And Schedule – October 23rd, 2025
The #9-seed Cathedral volleyball team upset #8 Melrose 3-2 in the Section 6AA tournament on Wednesday night. Set scores were 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 15-7.
Maddy Schroeder notched 20 kills and five blocks, Finley Polipnick had 11 kills and 23 digs and Berkley Mathiasen contributed 26 set assists in a total team effort for the Crusaders.
Cathedral (11-16) will play at Minnewaska Area on Friday night.
OTHER SCORES
Section 6AA
Royalton 3, Pillager 1
Royalton will play at Sauk Centre Friday night
Foley 3, Osakis 1
Foley will play at Pequot Lakes Friday night
THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
SECTION 8AAA
#8 Little Falls @ #1 Sauk Rapids-Rice
#5 Fergus Falls @ #4 ROCORI
#7 Detroit Lakes @ #2 Tech
#6 Becker @ #3 Annandale
