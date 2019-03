The Cathedral Crusader volleyball team earned a pair of accolades as they continue their playoff push in Section 6AA.

Head volleyball coach Glenda Prom was named the Section 6AA Coach of the Year after leading the Crusaders to a 25-2 so far this season. CHS is the #1 seed in the section playoffs, and will host #9 Melrose Tuesday night at Cathedral.

Senior outside hitter Gabby Heying was named to the All State team Tuesday. Heying has charted