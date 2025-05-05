Cathedral Softball Rises In Rankings – Monday’s Prep Sports Schedule – May 5, 2025

Cathedral Softball Rises In Rankings &#8211; Monday&#8217;s Prep Sports Schedule &#8211; May 5, 2025

Photo Credit: Kenny Nguy via unsplash.com. Created on canva.com

The Cathedral softball team moved up two spots in the latest Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches' Association rankings, which were released on Friday, May 2nd.

The Crusaders (13-1) moved up to #4 in Class AA after finishing last week's poll at #6. Cathedral went 2-1 in Mankato over the weekend when they beat Glencoe-Silver Lake and Springfield, but fell 3-2 to #2 ranked Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.

Kimball and Melrose each also received votes in Class AA. ROCORI received a handful of votes in the Class AAA poll as well.

MONDAY'S SCHEDULE

SOFTBALL

Royalton @ Osakis 3 PM
Monticello @ Sartell 4 PM
Paynesville @ ACGC 4 PM
Spectrum @ Kimball 4:30 PM
Eden Valley-Watkins @ BBE 4:45 PM

BASEBALL

Paynesville @ BBE 4 PM
Cathedral @ Legacy Christian 4 PM
Eden Valley-Watkins @ ACGC 4:30 PM
Holdingford @ Kimball 4:30 PM
Sartell @ Cambridge-Isanti 4:30 PM
ROCORI @ Becker 7 PM

