Cathedral Softball Rises In Rankings – Monday’s Prep Sports Schedule – May 5, 2025

The Cathedral softball team moved up two spots in the latest Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches' Association rankings, which were released on Friday, May 2nd.

The Crusaders (13-1) moved up to #4 in Class AA after finishing last week's poll at #6. Cathedral went 2-1 in Mankato over the weekend when they beat Glencoe-Silver Lake and Springfield, but fell 3-2 to #2 ranked Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.

Kimball and Melrose each also received votes in Class AA. ROCORI received a handful of votes in the Class AAA poll as well.

MONDAY'S SCHEDULE

SOFTBALL

Royalton @ Osakis 3 PM

Monticello @ Sartell 4 PM

Paynesville @ ACGC 4 PM

Spectrum @ Kimball 4:30 PM

Eden Valley-Watkins @ BBE 4:45 PM

BASEBALL

Paynesville @ BBE 4 PM

Cathedral @ Legacy Christian 4 PM

Eden Valley-Watkins @ ACGC 4:30 PM

Holdingford @ Kimball 4:30 PM

Sartell @ Cambridge-Isanti 4:30 PM

ROCORI @ Becker 7 PM