Cathedral Softball Rises In Rankings – Monday’s Prep Sports Schedule – May 5, 2025
The Cathedral softball team moved up two spots in the latest Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches' Association rankings, which were released on Friday, May 2nd.
The Crusaders (13-1) moved up to #4 in Class AA after finishing last week's poll at #6. Cathedral went 2-1 in Mankato over the weekend when they beat Glencoe-Silver Lake and Springfield, but fell 3-2 to #2 ranked Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.
Kimball and Melrose each also received votes in Class AA. ROCORI received a handful of votes in the Class AAA poll as well.
MONDAY'S SCHEDULE
SOFTBALL
Royalton @ Osakis 3 PM
Monticello @ Sartell 4 PM
Paynesville @ ACGC 4 PM
Spectrum @ Kimball 4:30 PM
Eden Valley-Watkins @ BBE 4:45 PM
BASEBALL
Paynesville @ BBE 4 PM
Cathedral @ Legacy Christian 4 PM
Eden Valley-Watkins @ ACGC 4:30 PM
Holdingford @ Kimball 4:30 PM
Sartell @ Cambridge-Isanti 4:30 PM
ROCORI @ Becker 7 PM