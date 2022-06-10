Cathedral, ROCORI Softball Fall in Consolation Semis

The Cathedral and ROCORi softball teams both lost in the consolation semifinals Thursday night in North Mankato at the state tournament. In Class AA Cathedral lost 4-1 to Maple Lake in the morning before falling 5-4 to Pipestone last night. In Class AAA ROCORI lost to top seeded Winona 9-0 before falling to Benilde-St. Margaret's 10-0 last night.

Maple Lake scored 3 runs in the 5th inning to surge ahead against Cathedral Thursday morning. Rachel Dingmann drove in the lone Cathedral run and Ella Voit took the loss. Cathedral had 5 hits against Maple Lake. The Crusaders committed 5 errors against Pipestone leading to the loss. Sam Dingmann went 2-2 and Rachel Dingmann had a hit and 2 walks for Cathedral. The Crusaders end their season with a 24-4 record. ROCORI ends their season with a 14-10 record.