The St. Cloud Cathedral softball team is back in the Class 2-A State Tournament. The 23-2 Crusaders are seeded #4 and will play against 5th seeded Spectrum at 3pm Tuesday in the State Quarterfinals at Caswell Park in North Mankato. Cathedral finished 3rd in the Class 2-A State Tournament in 2024.

Section Playoffs

Cathedral won the Section 6-2-A championship last week with wins over Milaca, Holdingford, Pierz, and Kimball twice. Cathedral's two loses this season came on May 3 against Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial 3-2 and to Kimball in the first section championship game 8-5.

Cathedral Captains

Cathedral has been led this season by their 3 captains Tayla Vought, Bayley Schneider and Sam Dingmann. Those 3 and head coach Todd Dingmann joined me on WJON.

Hitting Has Been Strong

Coach Dingmann says their hitting has really been their strength this season. Vought says this team is younger than past Cathedral state tournament teams and their hitting and defense has been solid. She says the lineup is solid from top to bottom.

Junior Class Leads the Way

Sam Dingmann says there is a close bond with this team with 11 juniors on the squad. She says this group has an unbreakable bond. Bayley Schneider recalls winning the section title over Kimball. She says there was a rush knowing they were state tournament bound.

Facing Spectrum

Cathedral's opponent Tuesday in the quarterfinals is Spectrum. Coach Dingmann says Spectrum is unbeaten and has been relying on their pitching. He says they'll need to take good at bats, put the ball in play and put some pressure on Spectrum's defense. Dingmann is uncertain on his pitching plan for the week but did highlight their top pitching options Berkley Mathiason and Keira Alexander.

Strong Field

The top 7 seeds in the Class AA State Tournament have a combined 13 losses. Dingmann says it will be a good fight this week.

2025 Cathedral Roster:

Number Name Position Year 2 Jerzak, CJ 9 3 Koenig, Kyah 10 4 Fox, Emily 11 5 Buckentine, McKenna 11 6 Polipnick, Finley 11 7 Schneider, Bayley 11 8 Alexander, Keira 11 9 Mathiasen, Berkley 8 10 Mulliner, Cole 11 11 Bell, Elizabeth 11 13 Dingmann, Samantha 11 14 Kayser, Natalie 12 16 Bovy, Jordan 10 19 Dorr, Rachel 12 21 Smith, Addie 11 24 Fleege, Isabella 9 26 Meyer, Sadie 11 32 Vought, Tayla 11

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Todd, Tayla, Bayley and Sam, click here.