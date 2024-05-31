ROCORI Softball Stamps Ticket to State Tourney

ROCORI Softball is headed back to the state tournament after posting a 3-0 win over Hutchinson in the Section 8-3-A championship Thursday at Tech High School in St. Cloud.

Jessica Boos earned the shutout win striking out 10 over 7 innings with 2 hits and 3 walks allowed. Sophia Hess went 1-3 with a double and a run scored and Maggie Primus had a 2-run single. ROCORI had 4 hits for the game.

ROCORI is 19-2. The Spartans advanced to the Class 3-A State Tournament last season but were 0-2. The State Tournament this season will be held next week in North Mankato.