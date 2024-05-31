ROCORI Softball Stamps Ticket to State Tourney

ROCORI Softball Stamps Ticket to State Tourney

Brooklyn Hofer (photo courtesy of Derek Sauer)

ROCORI Softball is headed back to the state tournament after posting a 3-0 win over Hutchinson in the Section 8-3-A championship Thursday at Tech High School in St. Cloud.

Jessica Boos earned the shutout win striking out 10 over 7 innings with 2 hits and 3 walks allowed.  Sophia Hess went 1-3 with a double and a run scored and Maggie Primus had a 2-run single.   ROCORI had 4 hits for the game.
ROCORI is 19-2.  The Spartans advanced to the Class 3-A State Tournament last season but were 0-2.  The State Tournament this season will be held next week in North Mankato.

Come Visit Richmond With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: Rocori Softball
Categories: high school sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports