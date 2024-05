Cathedral defeated Kimball 3-2 Thursday night in Waite Park. The Crusaders scored 3 in the first inning with CJ Jerzak and McKenna Buckentine driving in runs.

Ella Voit threw the complete game earning the win scattering 6 hits with 4 strikeouts.

Cathedral (22-2) will play in North Mankato at 3pm on Wednesday against an opponent to be determined by seeding this weekend.