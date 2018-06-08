Cathedral Punches Ticket To Tourney

The Cathedral baseball team is headed to the state tournament with a 4-3 win over Pierz Thursday night at Dick Putz Field. The Crusaders emerged from the 6AA tournament undefeated, and enter state with a 17-8 record.

The Crusaders' Jackson Jangula had a three-hit night, Rudy Sauerer was 2-3 with a a pair of runs scored and a run batted in, and Eric Faust had the game-winning double.

Tyler Bautch tossed a complete game to earn the win on the mound for Cathedral. Bautch stuck out four Pioneers while allowing ten hits and one walk.

Cathedral will play at the MAC in the opening round of the state tournament, which begins Thursday. Seeding will be announced over the weekend.