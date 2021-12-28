Cathedral Hosting Boys and Girls BBall Tournaments This Week

Cathedral High School will be a busy place over the next few days. They are hosting the 2021 Crusader Christmas Boys and Girls Basketball Classics. The boys tournament starts Tuesday when Spectrum plays Melrose at 2pm. The 2nd game features Litchfield vs. Milaca at 3:30 followed by Moose Lake vs. Concordia Academy at 5:30 and Royalton will take on Cathedral at 7pm. The boys tournament is setup as a bracket and continues through Thursday.

The Girls Crusader Classic is a 4-team tournament that starts Wednesday. Games include Concordia Academy vs. Melrose at 2:30 and Litchfield vs. Cathedral at 6pm.

Cathedral boys hockey is participating in the Granite City Boys Hockey Showcase. That event starts Tuesday and consists of Sartell-St. Stephen, Monticello, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Providence, Cathedral, River Lakes, Lichfield-Dassel-Cokato and the St. Cloud Crush. The showcase continues through Thursday at the MAC in St. Cloud.