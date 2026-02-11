Cathedral hockey earned a 5-3 win over rival Little Falls Tuesday night at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud.

Bo Schmidt scored early in the first period for the Crusaders, but Little Falls tied the game with just over three minutes left in the opening frame with a Brandon Laubach goal.

The Flyers took a 2-1 lead with Remi Chisholm's goal at 4:22 of the second, but the lead would prove to be short-lived as Elijah Van Heel tied the game less than a minute later.

Schmidt struck again with a power play goal at 1:09 of the third, and Cathedral took a 4-2 lead on Griffin Sturm's goal at 12:31. Beau Majerle made it a one-goal game for Little Falls with 1:25 left in the third period before Schmidt notched an empty net goal to complete a hat trick and seal the win.

OTHER BOYS HOCKEY SCORES

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, River Lakes 2

Sartell 3, Northern Lakes 2

St. Cloud 2, Elk River 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cathedral 75, Foley 56

Willmar 74, ROCORI 66

Sauk Rapids-Rice 75, Sartell 63

Tech 94, Brainerd 69

Apollo 75, Fergus Falls 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Willmar 65, ROCORI 19

Sartell 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54

Brainerd 80, St. Cloud 29

Holdingford 58, Cathedral 52