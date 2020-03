The Cathedral Crusaders will take on the Alexandria Cardinals Thursday night at the MAC for the Section 6A championship at the MAC. The game can be heard on AM 1240 and FM 95.3, WJON.

Coach Derrick Brown joined WJON to talk about his team's play this season with a target on their back, the game against River Lakes in the section semifinals, his thoughts on the matchup with Alexandria during the regular season and more.