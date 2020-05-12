Cathedral Hires New Softball Coach [PODCAST]

The Cathedral Crusaders have hired Todd Dingmann to take over the softball program. Dingman replaces Mark Chamernick, who is leaving St. Cloud for a job in Warroad as Athletic Director and Dean of Students.

Dingmann has been coaching softball in Waite Park for the last ten years while also organizing the area's first fall softball program and serving on the St. Cloud Area Youth Basketball Association board.

Dingmann joined Dave Overlund on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to talk about his career, the team's outlook, his coaching philosophies and more.

"Todd has been intimately involved in softball in our area for the past 10 years, and has been a leader in the growth and development of the Waite Park Softball programs as well as an advocate and tireless volunteer for all that goes with that," Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan said in a statement Monday. "We are fortunate that he chose to apply and grateful to his full-time employer for giving him the flexibility to do so. Personally, I am extremely excited to work with him on a regular basis."