Cathedral Ends Season With Loss

ST. PAUL - The St. Cloud Cathedral Boys Basketball season came to end Saturday Afternoon with a 68-60 loss to Annandale in the 2A 3rd place game.

Cathedral looked better than they did the night before, but were done in by getting into foul trouble. Annandale went to the free-throw line 31 times compared to just 5 for Cathedral.

St. Cloud was lead in scoring by junior Michael Schaefer with 14 points followed by junior Mitchell Plombon and senior Keaton LeClaire each with 12 points.