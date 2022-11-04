Cathedral Cross Country Teams to Compete at State Meet

The Cathedral boys and girls cross country teams will compete in the Class A State Cross Country Meet Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Both teams set this as a goal prior to the season and are pleased they accomplished this. I talked with Cathedral Girls Head Coach Greg Jamison and Cathedral Boys Head Coach Eli Stark-Haws.

The Cathedral girls team is experienced and coach Jamison says their varsity has been the same five for the last 2 years. He has been coaching the team for the last 3 years. Cathedral was ranked 1st in the state most of last year and finished 5th. This year they have been ranked 3rd for much of the season. Jamison says being ranked 3rd gives them the mindset that they are the underdogs this season and they have something to prove. He says Clara Shaw and Ella Voit have been the leaders on the team this year and both have broken the Cathedral school record multiple times. Greg Jamison has 3 daughters on the team as well, Emma (10 grade), Lilly (9th grade) and CeCe (7th grade).

The top ranked teams Cathedral is competing with include Staples-Motley and Perham.

The Cathedral boys team is also not surprised to be in the State Meet. Eli Stark-Haws is the Head Coach of the team. He says the team is upperclassmen heavy with 4 seniors and 4 juniors among their top 9 runners. Henry Abel and Griffen Ward have been the top two runners according to Stark-Haws. He says how well they do will go a long way as to how the team will finish. Stark-Haws also speaks highly of Owen Scanlan, Ben Frommelt, Connor Hanson, and Andrew Huey. He says for more than half their runners it will be their first state meet.

Stark-Haws says Heritage Christian Academy is the favorite but he says they are beatable.

If you'd like to listen to my conversations with Greg Jamison and Eli Stark-Haws they are available below.

Greg Jamison

Eli Stark-Haws