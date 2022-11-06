Cathedral Cross Country Shows Well at State Meet

The Cathedral girls cross country team finished 2nd and the Cathedral boys team finished 9th with St. John's Prep boys 10th at the Class A State Meet in Northfield at St. Olaf College Saturday.

Perham won the girls state title with a score of 56, Cathedral had a score of 78 and Staples-Motley was 3rd with a score of 107. The top Cathedral runners were Ella Voit and Clara Schad who finished 11th and 12th respectively with times of 19:08.0 and 19:18.7. Olivia Pauly of St. John's Prep finished 30th, Katelyn Waldoch of Cathedral finished 35th, Madison Wendlandt of Paynesville finished 43rd, Addie Mondloch of Cathedral finished 44th, Enya Scanlan of Cathedral finished 57th, Cecilia Jamison of Cathedral finished 69th, and Emma Jamison of Cathedral finished 99th.

The Cathedral boys team finished 9th with St. John's Prep right behind them in 10th place. Heritage Christian won the Class A boys title with a score of 99, Luverne was second and Perham finished 3rd. Cathedral had a score of 221, St. John's Prep had a score of 222.

Individually Brandon Kampsen of Sauk Centre finished first with a time of 15:49.5. Zach Meyer of St. John's Prep finished 16th, Henry Lemke of Eden Valley-Watkins finished 17th, Nick Hanson of St. John's Prep finished 19th, Griffen Ward of Cathedral finished 37th, Henry Ebel of Cathedral finished 51st, Nathan Tax of Pierz finished 55th, Dawson Hofer of Holdingford finished 69th, Benjamin Suo of St. John's Prep finished 81st, Jacob Drevlow of Sauk Centre finished 96th, Nick Lind of Maple Lake finished 97th, Benjamin Frommelt of Cathedral finished 98th, Carson Rolph of Cathedral finished 105th, Will Vix of St. John's Prep finished 107th, Owen Scanlon of Cathedral finished 110th, Connor Hanson of Cathedral finished 119th, Andrew Uy of Cathedral finished 124th, Po-Huan Lu of St. John's Prep finished 149th, Aaron Ruesink of St. John's Prep finished 153rd, and Brett Penk of St. John's Prep finished 157th.