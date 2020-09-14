Cathedral Boys Soccer Coach Alex Hess [PODCAST]

The Cathedral boys soccer team is off to a 3-0 start to the season after wins over Zimmerman, Little Falls and Melrose. The Crusaders will take on Minnewaska Area on Tuesday night at Whitney Park.

Crusaders coach Alex Hess joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday to discuss his team's start to the season, the COVID-19 protocols in place this season, his team's success in the Granite Ridge Conference and more.

