Cathedral Boys Basketball Set To Take On Pine City Tuesday

The Cathedral boys basketball team will look to advance to the section 6AA final with a win against Pine City Tuesday night at St. John's University. The Crusaders and Dragons did not meet during the regular season.

Cathedral is the top seed in the East sub-section with a record of 24-4 on the season. The Crusaders defeated Pierz and Foley to earn a trip to Tuesday's game.

Pine City checks in at 22-6 on the year including playoff wins over Mora and Milaca.

Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at SJU. The winner of Tuesday night's game will match up with the winner of the Melrose/Sauk Centre game on Friday night at St. Cloud State.